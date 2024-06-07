Destiny 2's Final Shape Salvation's Edge raid: Release time, Power requirements, and how to start

New Destiny 2 expansions mean new raids for Guardian fireteams to conquer, and The Final Shape DLC has brought players their biggest challenge yet with a final showdown with the Witness. The new raid represents the bombastic conclusion to a decade-long battle against the Light and Darkness Saga's antagonist, and its release is undoubtedly one of the most exciting moments in Destiny history.

The raid — officially titled Salvation's Edge — is almost upon us, and in the guide below, I've gone over everything you need to know about it. This includes its release date and time, Power Level requirements and other prerequisites, and the list of items that are disabled during the "Contest Mode" active for its first 48 hours. Additionally, I've added details about where and how to start the raid once it's available, as well as a list of the unique rewards available to those who complete it (or watch Twitch streams of the World's First race).

Guardians running through the environment of Salvation's Edge. (Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2's The Final Shape Salvation's Edge raid is scheduled to go live on June 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, with Contest Mode — a special modifier that caps each player's Power Level at -20 below each of the raid's encounters — enabled for the first 48 hours the raid is available.

Contest Mode is integral to the World's First raid race and the "day one" experience, as it makes everything from general combat to boss DPS significantly harder than it would be without the Power Level cap. Once it's disabled, completing Salvation's Edge will be much easier.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape raid Power requirement

A fireteam prepares to conquer Salvation's Edge. (Image credit: Bungie)

In order to make sure that they're not nerfed more than they need to be, players hoping to conquer Salvation's Edge on Contest Mode will need to reach Power Level 1965 while also having completed The Final Shape's campaign and the post-campaign Exotic quest, Wild Card. At this Power Level, you'll be able to stay at Contest Mode's -20 cap even as you progress and Salvation's Edge's encounters rise in Power Level.

Most of this Power Level climb is taken care of by completing The Final Shape's campaign on Legendary difficulty, which gives you a full set of 1960 weapons and armor you can use to instantly level up your Guardian's gear. From there, you can get the remaining 5 Power Levels you need by completing activities that drop Powerful gear (look for a yellow circle icon on your Director) and progressing through the Rituals and Pale Heart Pathfinder, a tree of simple connect-the-dots objectives that reward you with loot when you reach the end of it.

Destiny 2: Disabled items for The Final Shape raid

A fireteam sprints across a massive bridge within Salvation's Edge. (Image credit: Bungie)

While the vast majority of Destiny 2's different weapons, Exotics, perks, and subclass options are allowed to be used while going for a Contest Mode Salvation's Edge clear, Bungie has disabled a few that could cause unintended consequences during the raid race due to "various issues." Items disabled in Salvation's Edge until June 11, 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET are as follows:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Cascade Point weapon perk

The Lucky Pants exotic Hunter pants

The Magnificent Howl weapon perk

And here are the items disabled in Salvation's Edge until June 9, 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET:

The Facet of Command Prismatic Hunter fragment

The Relentless Strikes weapon perk

The Hunter Ascension aspect

Bungie also says that to help assuage strain on its servers, no bounty or weapon crafting progress for kills below boss tier within the raid will be recorded while Contest Mode is active.

Destiny 2: How to start the Salvation's Edge raid

You'll likely be met with a screen like this once you begin Salvation's Edge. (Image credit: Bungie)

While this hasn't been overtly confirmed by Bungie yet, it's safe to say that once it's out, you'll be able to start the Salvation's Edge raid by launching it from the Pale Heart Director screen. That is where the raid is taking place, after all, though I'll update this article if the place to start it is located somewhere else for some reason.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape raid jacket, emblems, and other rewards

By completing Salvation's Edge themselves or by watching the World's First raid race on Twitch, players can earn a wide variety of exclusive rewards. All of these are listed below.

The Salvation's Edge raid jacket and sling bag. (Image credit: Bungie)

Players can earn the ability to purchase a Salvation's Edge raid jacket and Chrome Industries sling bag by completing the raid by June 25 at 9:59 a.m. PT / 12:59 p.m. ET.

The Salvation's Edge raid and Iconoclast Title pins. (Image credit: Bungie)

Players can earn the ability to purchase a Salvation's Edge raid pin by completing the raid by October 8 at 9:59 a.m. PT / 12:59 p.m. ET. They can also earn the ability to purchase an Iconoclast Title pin by completing the raid's Iconoclast Title by December 31 at 9:59 a.m. PT / 12:59 p.m. ET.

The Salvation's Edge raid belt. (Image credit: Bungie)

The first fireteam of six Guardians to complete Salvation's Edge on Contest Mode and loot its final chest will win the title of World's First and receive a Salvation's Edge raid belt.

Image 1 of 2 The "Hunker Down" emblem. (Image credit: Bungie) The "Edification" emblem. (Image credit: Bungie)

By completing Salvation's Edge on Contest Mode, players can earn the "Hunker Down" emblem. Players who complete any version of Salvation's Edge will unlock the "Edification" emblem.

Image 1 of 3 The "Stand in Salvation" emblem. (Image credit: Bungie) The "Roots Remain" emblem. (Image credit: Bungie) The "Wrest the Heart" emblem. (Image credit: Bungie)

Some additional emblems are also available to players watching streams of Salvation's Edge on Twitch, including the following:

Stand in Salvation: Watch two hours of any Destiny 2 Twitch streamer between June 7, 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET and June 9, 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET.

Watch two hours of any Destiny 2 Twitch streamer between June 7, 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET and June 9, 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. Roots Remain: Watch two hours of the Destiny 2 Twitch Rivals stream or any participating Twitch Rivals creator between June 7, 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET and June 9, 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET.

Watch two hours of the Destiny 2 Twitch Rivals stream or any participating Twitch Rivals creator between June 7, 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET and June 9, 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. Wrest the Heart: Subscribe to your favorite Destiny 2 streamer (existing subscribers can gift a subscription to earn the emblem).

Destiny 2 is one of the best Xbox games and best PC games for fans of multiplayer and looter shooters, and The Final Shape — the final expansion in the Light and Darkness Saga — is finally here and available to play now.