Diablo 4 holiday event will give more rewards for expansion players

Diablo 4 may have already had a midwinter event, but that isn't going to stop them from bringing some holiday cheer. It looks like we are getting Christmas in Sanctuary with a 'Slay Ride to Hell' event starting on December 17.



The event was originally spotted on the PlayStation dashboard by a Redditor yesterday, but today has been announced by Blizzard.

The event is said to last from December 17 through December 31, giving players two whole weeks to farm rewards and murder some holiday goblins. It seems similar to the March of the Goblins event we've had previously, but with a festive twist. Here's everything announced officially:

Treasure Goblins appearing in larger numbers with 'fur-lined bags'.

A community target to reach for rewards.

Ability to earn Ancestral and Unique items and a Resplendant Spark.

Mount trophies and armor to collect.

Community goals to reach

Treasure Goblins will be abundant (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

While the prospect of treasure goblins may not excite me this time round, I am interested to see we can earn different tiers of rewards including a Resplendent Spark for the final tier. These are a rare crafting material for creating a Mythic Unique and there are only limited ways to acquire them, so getting one in the holiday event is quite generous. Here's everything in the 5 reward tiers, which must be met as a community. All items with an asterisk are for Vessel of Hatred expansion owners only:



Tier 1: Goblin Bag - 5,000,000 Goblins slain across Sanctuary



Legendary Weapons cache (includes 3 Ancestral Legendary Items with a guaranteed Greater Affix)

1 Legendary Rune and 2 Random runes*

Random Undercity Tribute*

Tier 2: Goblin Bag - 10,000,000 Goblins slain across Sanctuary

Unique and Legendary Weapons cache (includes three Ancestral Legendary items and one Ancestral Unique all with a guaranteed Greater Affix)

Random Undercity Tribute*

1 Legendary Rune, 3 random Runes*

Tier 3: Greater Goblin Bag - 15,000,000 Goblins slain across Sanctuary

Fruit of the Harvest Mount Trophy

Unique Weapons (includes three Ancestral Legendary items and two Ancestral Uniques all with a guaranteed Greater Affix)

5 Undercity Tributes of Radiance (United)*

2 Legendary Runes, 3 random Runes*

Tier 4: Greater Goblin Bag - 25,000,000 Goblins slain across Sanctuary

Harvest Mare’s Totem Mount Trophy

3 Ancestral Uniques (all with a guaranteed Greater Affix)

6 Runes (3 Legendary, 2 Rare, 1 random)*

Citadel Coins*

Tier 5: Mythic Goblin Bag - 40,000,000 Goblins slain across Sanctuary

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1 Resplendent Spark

Harvest Mare’s Barding Mount Armor

3 Ancestral Uniques, 8 Ancestral Legendary Items all with a guaranteed Greater Affix

8 Runes (5 Legendary, 2 Rare, 1 random)*

3 Tributes of Ascendance (United)*

5 Tributes of Radiance (United)*

20,000 Citadel Coins*

The items for Vessel of Hatred players include runes, and will be exclusive to those players as the Runeword crafting system is not available to base game players, and the Undercity is a Nahantu region activity, so while this as advertised as 'more rewards for Vessel players' when you see the breakdown it makes sense.

Diablo 4 Season 7 PTR has just finished

Season 7 will feature the powers of Witchcraft (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 7 of Diablo 4 starts in January (exact date to be announced), and the testing phase in PTR 2.1 has just concluded. Blizzard is no doubt hard at work implementing changes based on player feedback. Season 7 will introduce several quality-of-life updates, including an armory to save multiple build setups, significant class balancing to address the current imbalance (with Spiritborn dominating the Tier list), and a collection of new Uniques.

The season theme will allow players to wield the powers of Witchcraft and explore a themed overworld area called the 'Headhunt'—essentially a Helltide variant that players are already nicknaming the 'Witchtide.' Feedback from the PTR has been mixed, with concerns about the theme feeling repetitive and too similar to the Season 2 Vampyric content. With many players now gravitating toward Path of Exile 2, the pressure is on for Blizzard to deliver a successful and engaging new season.