Don the masks of your enemies in this intriguing Soulslike action-RPG inspired by Italian fables, coming soon to Xbox and PC

Enotria: The Last Song received a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2024, along with an announcement that a playable version is now available for PC and PlayStation 5.

This game is an upcoming Soulslike action-RPG set in a vibrant fantasy world inspired by Italian folklore where the players must fight to free the world from the evil Authors who have frozen it in stasis.

Enotria: The Last Song will be released on September 19, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

On June 7, 2024, during the Summer Game Fest 2024 opening event, a new cinematic trailer was revealed for Enotria: The Last Song, an upcoming Souls-like action RPG created by Jyamma Games.

This trailer showcases the game's general premise, announces a playable demo for PC and PlayStation 5 (which is available right now), and provides information regarding the game's deluxe edition.

Enotria: The Last Song takes place in a fantasy world of architecture, cultures, and creatures inspired by Italian folklore. However, the world is suffering from Canovaccio, a horrible curse that keeps it locked in stasis - preventing culture, technology, and humanity from changing for the better.

You play as the Maskless One, an enigmatic individual who is traveling the world to free it from Canovaccio by destroying the vile villains who created it - the Authors.

To accomplish your mission, you must explore three gigantic regions, collect the masks of enemies to learn their abilities and master the mysterious power of Adore to warp reality to your advantage while solving puzzles and overcoming epic boss fights.

Wield powerful weapons and don magical masks to defeat challenging foes. (Image credit: Jyamma Games)

The end of the trailer reveals that a playable demo for this upcoming Xbox title is now available to download for the PC and PlayStation 5 versions.

In addition, the trailer also divulges details for the game's deluxe edition, which will feature the following:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Enotria: The Last Song Deluxe Edition content The base game content 72-Hours Early Access (Pre-order bonus only) Extra in-game consumables Extra in-game upgrade materials A cosmetic weapon skin set A digital artbook The game's digital soundtrack

Color me intrigued for this atypical Soulslike adventure

Enotria: The Last Song is home to terrifying monstrosities whose abilities you can steal by donning their masks. (Image credit: Jyamma Games)

As a fan of action RPG Soulslikes, I find this game fascinating because of its Italian art direction and core gameplay mechanic of using masks to alter your abilities in battle. There will be over 30 Masks to collect, and you can swap between them (up to three equipment load-outs) mid-battle.

This will open up dozens of possibilities for player-build customization (primarily since this game will feature over 120 weapons, 45 spells, 68 unlockable skills, and more) and help players overcome almost any situation in battle.

However, will Enotria: The Last Song's art style, setting, and unique gameplay mechanics be enough to capture audiences' imagination and cement itself a place among the Best Soulslikes on Xbox/PC alongside beloved titles like Elden Ring, Remnant 2, and Lies of P?

Help the Maskless One free the land from Stasis this Fall to find out when this upcoming PC title releases on September 19, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.