Don the masks of your enemies in this intriguing Soulslike action-RPG inspired by Italian fables, coming soon to Xbox and PC

Enotria: The Last Song gets a new trailer and PC demo announcement at Summer Game Fest 2024

What you need to know

  • Enotria: The Last Song received a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2024, along with an announcement that a playable version is now available for PC and PlayStation 5.
  • This game is an upcoming Soulslike action-RPG set in a vibrant fantasy world inspired by Italian folklore where the players must fight to free the world from the evil Authors who have frozen it in stasis.
  • Enotria: The Last Song will be released on September 19, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

On June 7, 2024, during the Summer Game Fest 2024 opening event, a new cinematic trailer was revealed for Enotria: The Last Song, an upcoming Souls-like action RPG created by Jyamma Games. 

This trailer showcases the game's general premise, announces a playable demo for PC and PlayStation 5 (which is available right now), and provides information regarding the game's deluxe edition.

Enotria: The Last Song takes place in a fantasy world of architecture, cultures, and creatures inspired by Italian folklore. However, the world is suffering from  Canovaccio, a horrible curse that keeps it locked in stasis - preventing culture, technology, and humanity from changing for the better. 

You play as the Maskless One, an enigmatic individual who is traveling the world to free it from Canovaccio by destroying the vile villains who created it - the Authors. 

To accomplish your mission, you must explore three gigantic regions, collect the masks of enemies to learn their abilities and master the mysterious power of Adore to warp reality to your advantage while solving puzzles and overcoming epic boss fights.

The end of the trailer reveals that a playable demo for this upcoming Xbox title is now available to download for the PC and PlayStation 5 versions.

In addition, the trailer also divulges details for the game's deluxe edition, which will feature the following:

The base game content
72-Hours Early Access (Pre-order bonus only)
Extra in-game consumables
Extra in-game upgrade materials
A cosmetic weapon skin set
A digital artbook
The game's digital soundtrack

Color me intrigued for this atypical Soulslike adventure

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)



As a fan of action RPG Soulslikes, I find this game fascinating because of its Italian art direction and core gameplay mechanic of using masks to alter your abilities in battle. There will be over 30 Masks to collect, and you can swap between them (up to three equipment load-outs) mid-battle. 

This will open up dozens of possibilities for player-build customization (primarily since this game will feature over 120 weapons, 45 spells, 68 unlockable skills, and more) and help players overcome almost any situation in battle.

However, will Enotria: The Last Song's art style, setting, and unique gameplay mechanics be enough to capture audiences' imagination and cement itself a place among the Best Soulslikes on Xbox/PC alongside beloved titles like Elden Ring, Remnant 2, and Lies of P?

Help the Maskless One free the land from Stasis this Fall to find out when this upcoming PC title releases on September 19, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Alexander Cope
Alexander Cope

Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is! 

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • fdruid
    Tried it and sucks pretty hard. First and foremost it rips off soulslike From games, specifically Elden Ring, in many things. The art is too simple and low production values compared to the magnificent designs in the trailer.
    But the combat feels rubbery and hits feel weightless. they just didn't seem to get that right, which is essential to soulslikes. A pity because the mask system could have been interesting.

    Try it for yourselves, readers. You might like it where I didn't.
