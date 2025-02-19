Don't buy Avowed at full price when you can already get it for far less with this awesome discount

The next big RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios is here with Avowed, and if you're a fan of fantasy roleplaying, it's definitely a game you won't want to miss. Following a brief Early Access period exclusive to Premium Edition owners, it officially launched for everyone earlier this week, and is available to purchase for $69.99. However, you shouldn't pay full price for it, as there's already a fantastic deal available that knocks the price on both Xbox and PC down to just $56.89 at CDKeys.

With Avowed, Obsidian has done it again

Avowed - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Since it's made by Obsidian Entertainment — the studio behind the legendary Fallout: New Vegas — you might expect Avowed to be like the colossal open-world experiences you'll get playing a Fallout or Elder Scrolls game. However, Avowed is actually far more like Obsidian's own The Outer Worlds and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 titles in that it's a tighter, more focused RPG that features numerous interconnected zones instead of one massive world map. Players still have the agency within these zones to explore and choose how they engage with Avowed's story and combat elements, however.

That narrower scope allowed Obsidian to greatly emphasize finding and getting into combat encounters, and that's arguably where Avowed shines the brightest. Its classless combat system encourages you seamlessly and creatively blend together Fighter, Ranger, and Wizard skills, and you can also freely swap between wielding melee weapons, firearms, magic spells, and more in both of your hands. Basically, the game flies in the face of traditional RPG specialization and just kinda wants you to go wild, which is refreshingly unorthodox. It certainly also helps that the game's flashy art direction, animations, and effects make zipping around the battlefield as a nimble battlemage feel as stylish as it looks, too.

Exploration and storytelling are strong in Avowed as well, with plenty of secrets in each playable space to find and complex, thought-provoking quests to resolve during the overarching journey to investigate a mysterious plague as an Aedyr Empire envoy (it's set in the same universe as Obsidian's Pillars of Eternity games). Overall, between all the different zones, quests, companion stories, and choices you can make that influence the narrative and the world, there's a dense 50+ hour experience here, and good replayability to boot.

Notably, Avowed has reviewed very well, with plenty of outlets giving the RPG a high score and the game also enjoying a "Very Positive" rating on Steam. In our own review, my colleague Zachary Boddy awarded Avowed with 4/5 stars, praising it as "an accessible fantasy RPG with first-class worldbuilding" and "one of the most memorable first-party Xbox games" they've played in recent memory. It's also topping the Steam best sellers chart right now.