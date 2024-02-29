Don’t miss this chance to play one of the best games of 2021 — this time-bending shooter is just $10 on PC and its Steam Deck verified too

If you haven’t played Deathloop yet, now is possibly the best chance to get it at the best price I’ve seen for PC and Steam Deck. Deathloop launched is a critically acclaimed shooter with a ridiculously addictive gameplay loop (get it?). You play as an assassin stuck in a time loop, who has to eliminate eight targets before midnight or start the day over. I'm not generally a fan of shooters but this game had me in a chokehold when it came to Xbox in 2022 and I'm definitely snapping up this deal to get it on my Steam Deck.



The game takes place in a 60's-inspired retro-future aesthetic world (trust me that makes sense when you play it) and you can play solo and have fun in a multiplayer mode where you can either hunt or be hunted by another player. For a limited time, you can get the deluxe edition of Deathloop for only $10 on PC and Steam Deck, which includes the game, the soundtrack, and some exclusive in-game items.

Deathloop Deluxe Collection for PC/Steam | was $80 now $9.85 at Amazon



At first glance on Amazon, this doesn't look like much of a deal, with them listing the original MSRP as $11.49, but actually, that's the price of the Deluxe DLC pack (currently $19.99 on Steam) which is purely for the cosmetics. This listing is for the base game AND Original Soundtrack Selections, 2 Trinkets, .44 Karat Fourpounder, "Sharp Shooter" Julianna Skin, "Party Crasher" Colt Skin, & "Eat the Rich" Tribunal. While a seemingly pointless 'box containing a code' it's a great way to bag the game a lot cheaper than at alternative outlets who are selling the base game for $49.99.

✅You'll like if: You enjoy quests with multiple solutions, and being encouraged to experiment between stealth and action.



❌Not good for: Those who dislike roguelike elements like playing the same area and day again and trying to learn from your failures.



💰Price Check: $49.99 at Steam for Deathloop and $19.99 for Deluxe DLC



👀Alternative deal: $14.99 for Deathloop standard with one other game from the Fanatical Prestige Collection

Is Deathloop good?

(Image credit: Arkane Studios)

You can check out our full Deathloop review here, but at $10 you can also form your own opinion, and I urge you to do so. Our reviewer Brendan rated it 4.5 out of 5 for its “incredible gameplay, excellent levels, tons of charm, and writing that’s sure to bring a smile to your face”. Despite this glowing review, I was sure I wouldn’t like it because I usually prefer epic fantasy and hack-and-slash games over shooters. However, I was intrigued by the game’s quirky 60’s aesthetic, so I decided to give it a shot when Deathloop came to Xbox Game Pass in 2022.



Deathloop is a game that has to be experienced to be appreciated, as even Zachary Boddy admitted that they didn’t get the hype and success of Deathloop at launch, but they fell in love with it when they tried it.



The game can start off as quite frustrating, to say the least, when you wake up on a beach with no memory of who you are or how you got there, and have to fight your way through various environments, only to get shot and end up… back on the same beach. The Deathloop is exactly that, every time you die, you will return to the beginning of the same day. The beauty of Deathloop, though, is that you learn from each death. You will improve every day, you will be more effective, you will be one step ahead. You will surely die again in some unexpected situation, but you will laugh about it and get your revenge. To break the ‘loop’, you need to assassinate eight people who only show up at specific times and places in the same day. This seems like an impossible task at first, but with careful planning, investigation, and manipulation of the events in each loop, it becomes possible and it is nothing short of amazing gameplay.



Whether you choose to get the full deluxe collection from Amazon, or opt for a two-game bundle from Fanatical, you can rest assured that Deathloop is fully compatible with Steam Deck, so it will also play wonderfully in handheld mode — which is exactly what I'm about to do. Back to the loop I go.