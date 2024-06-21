Elden Ring DLC: Full interactive map of Shadow of the Erdtree

The size of the base game of Elden Ring is absolutely colossal, with a map so large it takes most players close to 100 full hours of gameplay to discover and engage with absolutely everything it has to offer. Perhaps it's not that surprising, then, that the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is a game-sized experience in its own right. I focused on exploring as much as possible while playing it for my review, and ended up crossing the finish line with 36 hours of playtime. I didn't even find everything.

Indeed, there are countless locations to stumble upon in this expansion, each one full of new weapons, armors, spells, Ashes of War, and other exciting treasures to discover — and I haven't even mentioned the boss fights, which stand out as some of the best FromSoftware has ever designed. There are also items like Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes scattered throughout the Land of Shadow, both of which tie into the DLC's Shadow Realm Blessing progression system that improves outgoing damage and reduces incoming damage for you and your Spirit Ashes, respectively.

Discovering these yourself is a massive part of what makes Elden Ring and its organic icon-free exploration so much fun, so I recommend doing a "blind" run for your first playthrough. With that said, if your available time to play is limited or you're having trouble finding something you're looking for, there are some excellent resources online you can use for help. One such resource is Fextralife's full Shadow of the Erdtree interactive map, which is now available to use on its wiki.

Elden Ring DLC: Interactive map

Fextralife's map uses icons to display where items and other things are in the Land of Shadow. (Image credit: Fextralife)

The interactive map on Fextralife's wiki features a full map of the Land of Shadow and uses icons to display the location of every point of interest, item, boss, and even things you might not even think about like Spiritsprings that you can use with Torrent to jump to higher portions of the landscape. There are categories on the side of the map you can toggle to narrow or broaden the scope of what's shown, along with a search bar that will help you find something specific.

You can move the map around by clicking and dragging, and zoom in or out by scrolling or by pressing the "+" and "-" buttons on the map itself. Overall, it's very easy and intuitive to use, and I strongly recommend it if you're looking for some direct guidance on where to find certain items in the Land of Shadow.

Again, I recommend first playing through the DLC without tools like this one, as finding the secrets Shadow of the Erdtree has in store for you all on your own is incredibly satisfying. If you're on a repeat run or just want to find certain things as fast as possible, though? This is the interactive map to use. It doesn't have absolutely everything yet since the expansion just released, but I'm sure it will be updated frequently in the coming days.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is finally here, and it makes one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of all time even better. It's out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC for $39.99.