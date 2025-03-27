Every PC and Xbox game shown off during Nintendo Direct March 2025

Dragon Quest 1 and 2 HD-2D remake is coming later in 2025.

There's plenty of games launching in 2025, and several upcoming titles were shown off during today's Nintendo Direct presentation. While the showcase was naturally focused on the games like Metroid Prime 4 that are coming to Nintendo Switch, some of these titles are also headed over to Xbox and PC platforms.

I've rounded up the relevant games below. Here are all the PC and Xbox games featured in the Nintendo Direct March 2025 show:

Where to watch the Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

The latest Nintendo Direct presentation aired on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The show ran for just over 30 minutes, giving a look at several first-party and third-party Nintendo games in the first Nintendo Direct of the year, though there was a dedicated Pokémon Presents earlier in 2025.

If you missed the show, you can find the full recording in the YouTube video above.

All PC and Xbox games shown during the Nintendo Direct

You'll find details below on all the games coming to Xbox and PC that were featured in the Nintendo Direct showcase.

Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D remake is still coming later this year

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake – Teaser Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

While there's still no release date, we got a new look at gameplay from the upcoming Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D remake, which is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch later in 2025.

Raidou returns with the Mystery of the Soulless Army

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army — Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army is a remaster of the original PlayStation 2 game that first launched back in 2006.

With extensive improvements to the graphics and gameplay, players on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch can look forward to Raidou's return on June 19, 2025.

A gritty Pac-Man title is releasing this summer

Shadow Labyrinth – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

First shown during the Game Awards 2024, Shadow Labyrinth is a dark, edgy reimagining of Pac-Man, and it's slated to arrive on July 18, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Disney Villains Cursed Cafe is exactly what it sounds like

Disney Villains Cursed Café - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Serve as the Potionista for some of Disney's most iconic villains in Disney Villains Cursed Cafe. You don't have to wait long, as it's launching later today on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Witchbrook is a cute magical adventure

Witchbrook - First Look Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This first look at the long-awaited Witchbrook shows off a game where players can spend time together studying magic in a whimsical school. Witchbrook is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch in Winter 2025, and it'll also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

An extended look at the The Eternal Life of Goldman

The Eternal Life of Goldman | Extended Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Eternal Life of Goldman is a platformer with hand-drawn animation. There's no release date, but we know that it's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Gradius Origins brings together classic shmups

Gradius ORIGINS – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

Gradius Origins is a collection of several classic Shoot Em' Up games, or shmups. This collection is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on Aug. 27, 2025.

This new game from Level-5 is launching in May

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time – New Life Guide – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

We already knew that FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time was coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on May 21, but we got to see a bit more of the game during this Nintendo Direct.

Monument Valley comes to new platforms

Monument Valley – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Watch On

The Monument Valley games are classic mobile puzzle titles, and all three games are coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion arrives Holiday 2025

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Dotemu, Tribute Games, and Marvel have teamed up for Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a classic-style beat-em-up that emphasizes co-op play between classic characters like Spider-Man, Storm, and Wolverine.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch at some point in Holiday 2025.