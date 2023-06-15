Evidence uncovered that Diablo 4 will be getting World Tier 5

What you need to know

Diablo 4 currently has four levels of difficulty, and datamining has revealed evidence that a fifth level is coming.

The capstone dungeon for World Tier 5 will be in the Fractured Peaks.

The same datamining has also uncovered new Gem tiers that will be available in the new World Tier.

Diablo 4 has been a blast so far and after a relatively smooth launch we are eagerly awaiting news of what Season 1 and the Battle Pass have in store for us. But some hardcore fans are wondering if the game will get even more challenging in the future. Right now, you can test your skills in four World Tiers, each with its own rewards and dangers. But is there a fifth World Tier on the horizon?

According to some dataminers, the answer is yes. They have found clues in the game files that suggest a new level of difficulty is coming to Diablo 4, but we don’t know when or how. This shouldn’t be too shocking, considering Diablo 3 had a whopping sixteen difficulty levels by the end. But what will World Tier 5 bring to the table? We’re dying to find out.

There are four world tiers available, but the higher difficulties are locked until after the Diablo 4 campaign. (Image credit: Future)

To unlock World Tiers 3 and 4, you have to finish the campaign and face the Capstone Dungeons, where only the bravest and strongest can survive. These are the ultimate tests of your skills and gear, and they will reward you with access to World Tier 3 and World Tier 4, aptly named as Nightmare and Torment.



But what if there is another Capstone Dungeon waiting for you in World Tier 5? That’s what DataMineARPG claims to have discovered in their datamining report. They have also uncovered a temporary image for World Tier 5, though this may just be a placeholder and be for testing purposes only.



Not only has this artwork been uncovered, but DataMineARPG believe the Capstone Dungeon location is also marked within the Fractured Peaks, a snowy and treacherous region full of dangers. Are you ready to take on the challenge?





Shown here is the World Tier 5 font and display image found in datamining, as well as higher quality gems. (Image credit: DataMineARPG)

As you climb the World Tiers, you will also find more powerful gems to enhance your gear. There are five types of gems in the game so far: Crude, Chipped, Complete, Flawless and Royal. But if World Tier 5 is real, there might be even more amazing gems to collect. In fact, the dataminers have spotted three new gem ranks in the game files.

Rank 6 - name unknown

Rank 7 - Magnificent

Rank 8 - Perfect

The dataminers have not only revealed the new gem ranks, but also speculated on what they might do to boost your stats and abilities. If you want to know more about their findings, you should definitely check out their full report here. It’s a fascinating read for anyone who loves to dig into the details of Diablo 4.



For the hardcore fans who have already reached level 100 and beyond, the prospect of a new World Tier should be exciting. It means more challenge, more fun, and more loot. And we all know that loot is the lifeblood of Diablo 4.

So what kind of loot can we expect from World Tier 5? Well, we already know that World Tier 3 drops Sacred items, and World Tier 4 drops Ancestral items. These are the rarest and most powerful items in the game, with unique effects and bonuses. But could there be something even better in World Tier 5? Something that will make us feel like gods among mortals? Something that will make Lilith herself tremble in fear? We don’t know yet, but we are eager to find out.



Diablo 4 is out on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation consoles and is shaping up to be one of the best Xbox games of the year.