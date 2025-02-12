Fallout season 2 will blow the first "out of the water" according to its two main stars

Walton Goggins seems to be pleased with Fallout season 2, which bodes well for the rest of us.

The first season of Fallout on Amazon Prime Video was incredible, but by all accounts it sounds like the bar is being raised when it returns for a second go.

In recent interviews at a recent convention and with Deadline, Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, the show's Lucy and Ghoul characters, the stars have been vaguely teasing what sounds like a wild ride.

At Orlando's MegaCon (via Screen Rant), Purnell stated that; "No one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around.” She also further elaborated that the cast and crew are working really hard to "get it out on time" though at this point, we don't know what that means. Hopefully some time in 2026.

In a separate interview, Goggins, makes some pretty bold claims about how good the new season will be.

"I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it. This blows it out of the water. What these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It's really gonna be something. I can't wait for people to see it. We're working really hard to make that happen."

Exact details on what Fallout season 2 will look like are virtually non-existent. As the show follows an original story set in the Fallout universe, there's nothing from the games that we can use to predict when it comes to storyline.

However, the ending of season 1 made it pretty clear that Fallout's infamous New Vegas will at least feature, though how much, only time will tell. Macaulay Culkin is also joining the cast, alongside the returnees such as Purnell's Lucy, Goggins' Ghoul, Maximus, and presumably Hank Maclean.

Naturally, the stars of a show will always be putting the most positive foot forwards, but given how good the first season of Fallout was, it would be hard to think there wasn't something in what they're saying.

I'm not a massive Fallout (the game) fan, but the show ranks as one of the best I've seen in recent years. The decision to base the show in the universe but tell a new, original story added something new to the franchise, which in the absence of a new game, is most welcomed.