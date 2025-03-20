First look at the new 'glow-in-the-dark' Pac-Man Xbox controller

If you're an Xbox gamer, finding a quality wireless controller under $100 can be tough outside of Microsoft's own line. Luckily it's getting easier, as PowerA has teamed up with Bandai Namco to bring this stunning new, glow-in-the-dark Xbox wireless controller that retro gamers will love.



The PAC-MAN Special Edition Wireless Controller celebrates PAC-MAN's 45th anniversary and previously the visuals were under wraps, but I've noticed it's now available for $99.99 on Amazon and PowerA's website.

GLOW-UP PowerA PAC-MAN SE Wireless Xbox controller: $99.99 at Amazon The glow-in-the-dark PowerA PAC-MAN Xbox controller has Hall-Effect thumbsticks and triggers and low latency wireless via USB adapter. Officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11. Amazon stock is currently low but you can also grab direct from: PowerA

A controller that looks great with the lights off

PAC-MAN x PowerA glows in the dark and under UV light, though this is a 'head under the blanket' shot. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The first thing I wanted to do when the controller landed on my doorstep was to check it out with the lights off. The glow-in-the-dark effect is striking even without the addition of any fancy UV lighting.



Cute nostalgic design aside, the controller is packed with features I like to see, including wireless connectivity (albeit by a USB dongle) and Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers. This tech eliminates analog drift and improves longevity—a feature Xbox has yet to include in its own controllers.



At this price point, it's a steal compared to other wireless controllers with similar features, such as the Razer Wolverine V3 or Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, which are twice as expensive. The PAC-MAN controller also includes 3-way trigger locks for adjustable pull distance, four mappable buttons, and up to 30 hours of playtime on a rechargeable battery.

Full specs of the PAC-MAN Special Edition controller from PowerA and Bandai Namco

The color combination really does stand out and it is a high-quality controller for under $100 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 PAC-MAN Special Edition controller for Xbox Row 0 - Cell 2 Compatibility Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11 Row 1 - Cell 2 Connectivity 2.4GHz USB adapter, or 10 ft USB cable Row 2 - Cell 2 Battery 1200mAh, up to 30 hours Row 3 - Cell 2 Rear buttons 4 Row 4 - Cell 2 Rumble motors 2 w/ magnetic impulse triggers for tactile feedback Row 5 - Cell 2 Sticks and Triggers Hall Effect, with 3-way trigger locks Row 6 - Cell 2 Audio Built in headset dial Row 7 - Cell 2 Customization Compatible with PowerA Gamer HQ app for audio, triggers, and more Row 8 - Cell 2

I look forward to using this before my children steal it

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

My kids are too young to hold any nostalgia towards PAC-MAN, but I know the cutesy pixelated designs will still catch their eye so I doubt I'll get to use this controller for much longer before it's whisked away.



Thankfully it's at the cheaper end of the spectrum as far as third-party wireless options for Xbox go. Currently we only have this, PowerA's own Fortnite SE controller and the PDP Realmz Minecraft Wireless controller. The latter not having any hall effect tech.



The quirky glow-in-the-dark design will be at home with my collection of other Xbox controllers too and it will stand out in the collection, I'll have a review up soon with the actual usability and if I think it's worth the $100 asking price but so far, my impressions are positive