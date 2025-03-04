There's a new Xbox controller in town and it's PAC-MAN themed

If you primarily play on Xbox, the options for third-party wireless controllers under $100 are pretty limited. One brand that has the 'keys to the kingdom' as far as Microsoft are concerned is PowerA, and they have just announced a new partnership with Bandai Namco to bring us a brand new Xbox wireless controller, along with some Nintendo Switch compatible products.



The new PAC-MAN Special Edition Wireless controller announed today, celebrates PAC-MANs 45th anniversary (sorry if that makes you feel old), and while we've only got teaser images so far we do know the technical specs and price point of the controller — $99.99.

A feature-packed and funky controller for Xbox

PAC-MAN x PowerA is a collaboration with Bandai Namco to deliver some cute Xbox and Nintendo Switch accessories. (Image credit: PowerA)

The PAC-MAN Special Edition Wireless Controller boasts the same features as PowerA's Fortnite SE controller, meaning it will be wireless by ways of a low latency USB dongle and it will have that all important hall-effect tech in the sticks and triggers.

Hall effect is a notable upgrade from analog to mitigate stick drift and ensure longeticity, and yet something Xbox themselves have yet to adopt in it's own controllers.

This addition is a big win for a controller under $100, as other wireless options with this like the Razer Wolverine V3 and Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra are double the cost.



Add to this the 3-way trigger locks, which let you fine tune the trigger pull distance for faster actions in FPS or smoother aceleration in racing titles.



There are also four mappable buttons, and the rechargable battery should offer up to 30 hours of playtime on a ingle charge.

PowerA and Bandai Namco are keeping the design under wraps

This is the only image we have of the controller so far, but I will have a full review coming soon. (Image credit: PowerA)

While the specs are impressive alone, the PAC-MAN Special Edition should also impress with its retro aesthetic, though the brands are keeping it under wraps until full release. The press details that the controller will be "emblazoned with PAC-MAN’s iconic maze, featuring PAC-MAN himself alongside the infamous ghost quartet: Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde."



The ink on the controller is also glow-in-the-dark and activated by UV light, so it will definitely be a standout piece for any keen controller collector.

Full specs of the upcoming PAC-MAN Special Edition controller from PowerA and Bandai Namco

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 PAC-MAN Special Edition controller for Xbox Row 0 - Cell 2 Compatibility Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11 Row 1 - Cell 2 Connectivity 2.4GHz USB adapter, or 10 ft USB cable Row 2 - Cell 2 Battery 1200mAh, up to 30 hours Row 3 - Cell 2 Rear buttons 4 Row 4 - Cell 2 Rumble motors 2 w/ magnetic impulse triggers for tactile feedback Row 5 - Cell 2 Sticks and Triggers Hall Effect, with 3-way trigger locks Row 6 - Cell 2 Audio Built in headset dial Row 7 - Cell 2 Customization Compatible with PowerA Gamer HQ app for audio, triggers, and more Row 8 - Cell 2

Continuing to fill a gap in the controller market

The PDP Realmz controller is $80 but doesn't have the hall effect tech of PowerA's special editions. It's a great controller for kids though! (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Currently, wireless options for Xbox under $100, made by third party brands are rare. PowerA's own Fortnite SE controller and the PDP Realmz Minecraft Wireless controller are the primary examples in this category, the latter not having any hall effect tech.



Cheaper options like GameSir have so far not provided a wireless option for Xbox, so the more we get at this more accessible price point the better. I can only hope it encourages Xbox to compete harder with its own range of wireless controllers which are desperately in need of an update to keep up with what many modern gamers want.



I've previously reviewed another wireless offering from PowerA, the Fusion Pro with Lumectra, which comes with a magnetic stand and sits at $160 MSRP. This puts it out of reach for many who may not want to gamble with peripherals outside of the Xbox brand.



I much prefer it when PowerA stick to the sub-$100 range as it positions the company where they perform best, a go-to brand for budget-conscious gamers who want some quirky variety with their controllers.



The PAC-MAN controller, I think, will be exactly where PowerA shines—affordable and uniquely styled. Watch this space for a full review and details on where you can purchase.



