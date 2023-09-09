Forza Horizon 5's brand-new EventLab 2.0 will give players more power to create anything they want

What you need to know

Forza Horizon 5 has enjoyed a ton of new content and vehicles since its launch.

Its EventLab creation suite for players has also seen a lot of updates, but none as big as this one.

The Horizon Creatives update will introduce EventLab 2.0 to FH5 creators with a ton of improvements.

New props, tools, community sharing features, and a massive EventLab island with increased prop budget make EventLab far more powerful.

Of course, the update also includes plenty of new cars and a fresh Festival Playlist.

Forza Horizon 5's post-launch life has been incredibly healthy, with Playground Games releasing regular updates with new vehicles, fresh content, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. The latest update is an incredibly exciting one especially for creators, however, as it sees Forza Horizon 5's already-powerful EventLab become a whole lot better.

The Horizon Creatives update for Forza Horizon 5 is almost here, and it introduces EventLab 2.0, eight new cars, and new ways to customize your favorite cars. The completely free update rolls out to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass players on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The accompanying Festival Playlist refresh will begin on Sept. 14.

Here's a run down of everything you need to know about the Horizon Creatives update for Forza Horizon 5:

EventLab 2.0. The headlining feature for this update is EventLab 2.0, a major update to the EventLab creation suite that will make it easier for the community to create custom content for the game. There are plenty of new features here, including: The ability to save collections of props as Prefabs, which can be placed, duplicated, and manipulated as if they were single objects. Prefabs can be saved and shared with the community, and community Prefabs can be accessed straight from the builder. The massive EventLab Island, a 2km x 2km concrete slab with a massively increased prop budget, which can be used to create far more intricate and complex EventLab creations than ever before. A ton of new props, including pieces to create petrol stations, a plethora of basic shapes, and much more. A ton of quality-of-life improvements, like custom flyers, a multi-selection tool, improved prop attachments and grid alignment, time-of-day and weather previews, and more.

New cars. Eight new vehicles are being added to the Forza Horizon 5 car list, including multiple vehicles from BMW and new electric cars from Rivian. Here are seven of those eight cars: 1995 BMW 850CSi 2021 BMW M3 Competition Sedan 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 2022 Rivian R1S 2022 Rivian R1T 2023 BMW M2

Forza Motorsport reward vehicle. All players who play Forza Motorsport (2023) will receive the brand-new 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray in Forza Horizon 5 for free. This car is one of the two cover cars for Turn 10 Studios' upcoming simulation racing game.

New car customization. Forza Horizon 5 is getting 20 new rim options for all cars, as well as new body kit options for select BMW vehicles.

Refreshed Festival Playlist. The Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist is getting refreshed with the above rewards cars and a ton of featured EventLab creations, themed challenges and events, and more. In line with the Horizon Creatives theme, this Festival Playlist is all about community creations.

Dia de Muertos tease. Spooky season is almost upon us, and Playground Games has teased that the next Forza Horizon 5 update will be themed after the Mexican holiday Dia de Muertos. On top of that, the studio has revealed that "Forza Horizon 5's most requested car" will be added in this update.

Forza Horizon 5 has dominated the list of best Xbox racing games for nearly two years now, and the expansive, open-world, live service racing game shows no signs of slowing down. The Horizon Creatives update looks to be an exciting new chapter for the game, and the reaction from the community has been immensely positive. Players will be able to download this update as soon as Sept. 12.

In the meantime, the next generation of Forza Motorsport is just around the corner. Stay tuned to Windows Central, as our official preview is coming on Monday, Sept. 11.