Forza Motorsport's latest update brings new events and cars, but it's really all about the bug fixes

What you need to know

Forza Motorsport is the next-gen simulation racing game from Turn 10 and Xbox Game Studios.

The title was generally well-received, but has been plagued with a variety of bugs and issues since launch.

Today, Turn 10 released Update 3.0 to players across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, which brings new cars and limited-time events.

Most importantly, though, the update also fixes a wide variety of issues with gameplay, accessibility, cars, and performance and stability.

The first half of December has been a solid handful of weeks for Forza fans. Last week, Forza Horizon 5's Winter Wonderland update released across all platforms with a ton of new content. Today, Turn 10 Studios is joining in the fun with Update 3.0 for Forza Motorsport (2023), which brings new limited-time events, more cars, and plenty of bug fixes and improvements.

You can check out the full changelog at Forza.net, but I'll highlight some of the bigger changes you can expect.

For one, we're getting the new Hockenheim track with three different layouts. There are also 33 new Driver suits, which different groups of suits unlocked at various Driver Level milestones. Of course, we're getting the expected round of limited-time Career Tours, multiplayer events, Rivals challenges, and more. That also comes with a suite of new reward cars, spotlight cars, and Car Pass additions, helping players build out their collection.

What'll be most interesting to many players, though, is the sizeable list of quality-of-life and stability improvements Turn 10 has made in this update. There are plenty of fixes for general visuals and UI elements, single-player and multiplayer gameplay, driver and car progression, tuning and liveries, various cars, accessibility features, and more. PC-specific fixes aim to improve performance and make framerates more stable, halt crashes, and improve Forza Motorsport's integration with your PC. There's a lot of good stuff here, but the game still has plenty of room to improve.

It's still one of the best Xbox racing games you can play, though, and now it's a good deal better. Forza Motorsport Update 3.0 is now available for players on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.