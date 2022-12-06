Free Fallout 76 Nuka-World on Tour update brings the game's largest region boss yet

What you need to know

Fallout 76 is an online-focused Fallout game that has enjoyed regular post-launch support and updates.

Nuka-World on Tour is the latest free content update for Fallout 76, and it's now available to all players.

The massive update includes an all-new area with the Nuka-World carnival, complete with unique carnival games and rewards.

There are three public events, Fallout 76's largest Region Boss yet, and the arrival of Season 11.

Fallout 76 isn't quite like the Fallout games of yesteryear with its online multiplayer focus, but it has enjoyed years of consistent post-launch support to address player feedback, add new content, and improve the overall experience. On Tuesday, Bethesda Game Studios began rolling out the latest major content update for Fallout 76 with Nuka-World on Tour, which also begins Season 11.

The completely free Nuka-World on Tour update is now rolling out to Fallout 76 players on every platform, including Xbox, PC, and PlayStation, with a ton of new content, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements. The headlining feature? A new area is joining Appalachia, with players now able to explore the Nuka-World carnival. There are plenty of carnival games and rewards, a new trading post, and three new public events in which players can participate.

Players can earn new weapons, clothing, and decorations for their C.A.M.P.s, including personal versions of carnival games that can be played in the comfort of your home. Probably the most exciting addition to Fallout 76 with this release, however, is the addition of the terrifying Ultracite Titan, a humungous monster that claims the title of the largest Region Boss in all of Fallout 76. There are plenty of rewards to be earned for players able to defeat this beast.

Finally, Fallout 76 Season 11 kicks off with Nuka-World on Tour, taking over from Season 10, with plenty of new rewards and benefits for returning to the game. Fallout 1st subscribers can look forward to exclusive rewards through Season 11, and a new feature in the Ammo Box (which lets you store unlimited ammo to access whenever you need it).

Fallout 76 had a rough start, but it has steadily become one of the best Xbox games for fans of Fallout or post-apocalyptic romps. If you've yet to experience Fallout 76, the Nuka-World on Tour update makes it better than ever and is completely free to download. The base Fallout 76 game isn't as free, of course, but you can always download it on Xbox and PC through Xbox Game Pass.