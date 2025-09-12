You can effectively get Borderlands 4 for free with Verizon's internet bundles.

Signing up for Verizon internet comes with some excellent perks for a limited time. Right now, whether you sign up for Verizon 5G Home Ultimate or Verizon Fios Home Internet (1Gig or higher), you'll receive an Xbox gaming bundle. That bundle includes an Xbox Wireless Controller, an Xbox Stereo Headset, and a $100 Xbox gift card.

If you sign up for Verizon 5G Home Ultimate, you'll also get a $250 Amazon gift card. That's not quite enough to get an Xbox Series S for free, but it would take a big chunk out of the cost of a new console. Of course, you could also use it to buy something else on Amazon.

Note that Verizon Fios Home Internet does not come with a $250 Amazon gift card.

Verizon 5G Home Ultimate

Now: from $60 / month Bundled with free: Xbox Gaming Bundle (Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Stereo Headset, and $100 Xbox gift card) OR NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube. This bundle also comes with a $250 Amazon gift card. ✅Perfect for: Those who want high-speed internet from a well-known provider plus perks. ❌Avoid if: Verizon does not have 5G Home Ultimate in your area. Download speed: Up to 1,000 Mbps. Upload speed: Up to 75 Mbps. Data caps: No. 👉See at: Verizon Read more ▼

Verizon Fios Home Internet (1Gig)

Now: from $74.99 / month Bundled with free: Xbox Gaming Bundle (Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Stereo Headset, and $100 Xbox gift card) OR NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube. ✅Perfect for: Those who want a high-speed internet connection built on a fiber-optic network. ❌Avoid if: You prefer Verizon 5G Home Internet or a different internet provider. Download speed: Average up to 940 Mbps. Upload speed: Average up to 880 Mbps. Data caps: No. 👉See at: Verizon Read more ▼

You're spoiled for choice right now if you're on the hunt for a new internet provider and want free stuff. If you aren't a gamer or already have similar items to what's in the Xbox Gaming Bundle, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. I covered that deal already, so I'll focus on the gaming stuff here.

Verizon 5G Home vs Verizon Fios Home Internet

Both of Verizon's internet options will give you high-speed internet in your home. They each feature fast download and upload speeds and are connected to reliable networks from an established company. But the options vary significantly in how they connect your home to the web.

Verizon 5G Home Ultimate is one of several plans from Verizon that connects through a wireless network. That setup means you can get fast speeds without having to live in an area with fiber-optic cables underground.

Verizon Fios Home Internet is a more traditional connection in that it relies on underground cables. Verizon has a 100% fiber-optic network that delivers excellent download and upload speeds.

Both are great options. I had Verizon Fios back when I lived in the United States and I know several people that are happy with Verizon 5G Home.

The first thing I would suggest is checking which plan is available in your area. There's a chance that only one is supported where you live. Verizon's website makes it easy to ensure coverage before you sign up.

Verizon 5G Home Ultimate comes with an additional perk in the form of a $250 Amazon gift card. That's nothing to scoff at, so if both services are available in your area, the extra gift card could be a deciding factor.

Xbox Gaming Bundle

The Xbox Wireless Controller, which is included in Verizon's Xbox Gaming Bundle, is an excellent gamepad. (Image credit: Future)

The Xbox Gaming Bundle includes an Xbox Wireless Controller, an Xbox Wireless Headset, and a $100 Xbox gift card. Any of those would be a nice perk on their own, so getting all three is quite nice.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is still one of the best Xbox controllers available. Microsoft and the Xbox team refined the design over several years and across multiple generations of consoles, resulting in an excellent gamepad.

The Xbox Stereo Headset referred to on Verizon's website is the Xbox Wireless Headset. It's an entry-level wireless headset with a straightforward design and a decent microphone.

"While the Xbox Wireless Headset isn't going to turn heads, it's a very capable entry-level offering that won't disappoint," said our Executive Editor Jez Corden in our Xbox Wireless Headset review. He added, "Solid sound delivery and a good check list of necessary features makes it an inoffensive pick for your first affordable wireless Xbox headset."

The $100 Xbox gift card included in the bundle can be used on a variety of things, including games, accessories, or subscriptions. Borderlands 4 is about to launch on Xbox Series X|S. The Deluxe Edition is just under $100, so you'd essentially get it for free.

Cronos: The New Dawn just launched on Xbox Series X|S and earned a perfect score in our review. Even its Deluxe Edition costs $69.99, so you could pick it up and have value on your gift card left over.