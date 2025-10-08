Right now, you can grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, an Xbox controller, and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in one bundle for $90.18 at Amazon.

If you've been considering trying out Xbox games but have been put off by the rising costs of consoles, then this is the bundle for you.

Normally, this bundle runs for about $135, meaning you're saving $45 (or 33%) by taking advantage of this deal, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime members as part of Amazon's Big Deal Days (which is really just another Amazon Prime Day).

Xbox Cloud has left beta and is better than ever

Plug a Fire TV Stick into your TV, hook up your Xbox controller, and start playing games. (Image credit: Microsoft | Amazon)

After years of being (officially) a beta, Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available widely, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate giving you access to hundreds of games, including some titles streaming at higher-quality 1440p resolution.

That's why this bundle is such a good deal. Individually, an Xbox controller will usually run you around $60 or more, which a Fire TV Stick 4K will also set you back another $60. Finally, after the recent price hike, one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $30.

Instead of paying all that, you can grab this bundle and start playing games for under $100. That includes numerous Xbox first-party games, with more coming this month, including Keeper and The Outer Worlds 2 from Double Fine and Obsidian Entertainment, respectively.

Just plug your Fire TV Stick 4K into a compatible TV, download the Xbox app, and pair your Xbox controller. From there, you can start streaming hundreds of games.

Xbox Cloud also includes "Stream Your Own Game," a feature allowing you to stream certain games you buy, even if they aren't included in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. That means that with this bundle, you can choose to buy a game like Helldivers 2 and then stream it.

With Xbox console hardware prices rising twice this year in the U.S. thanks to tariffs affecting hardware imports, this is now by far the best way to dip your toes in the Xbox ecosystem and try out some games without having to spend hundreds of dollars.

Which Fire TV Sticks are compatible with Xbox? To play Xbox Cloud titles through an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you'll need to have the right model. Some of the older versions of the Fire TV Stick won't work. The Xbox app is compatible with the Fire TV Stick 4K (2023), Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021 and 2023), and Fire TV Cube (2022) models. This bundle includes the Fire TV Stick 4K, but if you're ever unsure (or you want to test a different piece of hardware) then go to Settings, go to My Fire TV, and then select About.

Is Xbox Cloud Gaming limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? No, Xbox Cloud is now included at three tiers of Xbox Game Pass: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. You'll be able to stream more games the higher the tier you have, and only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate currently allows some game to stream at 1440p resolution.

