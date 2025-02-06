Grand Theft Auto 6 is still slated for Fall 2025, says Take-Two Interactive CEO

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 is still scheduled to launch at some point in Fall 2025, according to the latest comments from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick.

As part of the company's Q3 2025 financial results, Zelnick reiterated the Fall 2025 release window for Grand Theft Auto 6, though he didn't provide any other details on the timing of the game's launch.

“Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11th, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall, and Borderlands 4," Zelnick says. "We continue to invest prudently in our development pipeline and remain confident in Zynga’s potential to create new mobile forever franchises as demonstrated by their ongoing success with Match Factory."

Take-Two Interactive's financial results also confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 210 million copies, continuing to firmly cement its position as the second best-selling game of all time. Meanwhile, Rockstar's other tentpole Red Dead Redemption 2 has crossed 70 million copies sold.

During the conference call accompanying the earnings, Take-Two Interactive also revealed that preorders for Civilization VII reached a record for the franchise. Overall, Take-Two Interactive saw $1.37 billion in net bookings for the quarter.

The world watches, holding its breath

Grand Theft Auto 6 is easily the most-anticipated game in the world right now. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To say the world wants to know when Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive would be a titanic understatement. The entire gaming industry is currently curious, as the launch of this game will be an iceberg for every other company to steer clear of. Whenever I talk with developers and publishing staff right now, the question that inevitably comes up is "So, do you think Grand Theft Auto really makes it out this year?"

When I was discussing trends for gaming in 2025 at the start of the year, I noted that Grand Theft Auto 6 was one of the only games that could peel players away from the existing "black hole" titles, as well as being a game that can get last-generation players still using a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One to actually buy new gaming hardware. Grand Theft Auto 6 releasing this year (or not) will have massive ramifications in every possible way.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently planned to launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.