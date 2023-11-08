Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal reportedly coming this week, with trailer to follow

What you need to know

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the long-awaited, still technically unrevealed next entry in the gargantuan Grand Theft Auto franchise.

According to a new report, Rockstar Games is planning to reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 this week.

Following this official reveal, the developers will reportedly share a trailer for the game in December.

One of the most-anticipated games in history is being officially revealed this week.

That's according to a report from Jason Schreier at Bloomberg, who shared on Tuesday that developer Rockstar Games plans to officially unveil Grand Theft Auto 6 "as early as this week," with a trailer for the game coming in December.

Rockstar Games first officially confirmed that its studios were working on a new Grand Theft Auto game back in February 2022. The prior entry in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto 5, released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2013, with ports to Windows PC, Xbox One and PS4 following in 2014.

In 2022, Rockstar Games released a remaster of Grand Theft Auto 5 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, bringing new performance options and enhanced visuals to the game.

How big will Grand Theft Auto 6 be?

Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold million of copies every year like clockwork, reaching over 185 million copies sold as of 2023, making it the second best-selling game of all time behind Mojang and Xbox's Minecraft, which currently sits at over 300 million copies sold. It's extremely safe to say that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be an absolutely massive game and a financial juggernaut for Rockstar's parent company, publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Back in May 2023, Take-Two Interactive noted it was preparing for a massive fiscal year, expecting over $8 billion in net bookings in fiscal year 2025, or around $3.5 billion more than in fiscal year 2024. Fiscal year 2025 runs from April 2024 through March 2025, indicating the company expects something in that timeframe to perform ludicrously well.

A massive game with massive leaks

Quite a bit has already leaked about this game. Prior Bloomberg reports indicated that Rockstar Games would have a duo of protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 6, including a woman, for the first time in the developer's history.

The company also suffered a massive security breach in September 2022, with a "network intrusion" causing several files to leak. These files contained unfinished animations and early gameplay footage from Grand Theft Auto 6. Two teenagers have been prosecuted as a result of this leak after they tried to ransom off some of the files.

Analysis: Here comes the thunder

I could make some observations about how big this game would be, but they'd come with an obvious nature around the same tone as saying the sky is often blue. This game is going to be monstrous, to the point it'll dominate news cycles for massive periods of time. I'm not the biggest Grand Theft Auto fan, but I hope everyone gets what they want, as I'm not sure any game in history has had to live up to this kind of hype.

Rockstar Games is one of the last third-party developers that still prioritizes the console experience before releasing a game on Windows PC, but at the very least I expect Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game to be confirmed.