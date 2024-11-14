Here's exactly what time you can play the Black Ops 6 update to Call of Duty: Warzone

Recent updates

After the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, it's been a few weeks wait before the game's battle royale mode, Warzone, gets its own update in line with the latest release. While players have still been able to drop in and play, the content is still linked to the previous Modern Warfare titles, but that all changes from November 14.

Warzone is being upgraded to integrate with Black Ops 6, including, but not limited to, the new Omnimovement system. Lots of folks are eager to play, and have been grinding to level up their gear in anticipation. So when exactly does the update go live?

When you can drop into Black Ops 6 Warzone

The big day is November 14, at least in most parts of the world. Given time zones, for folks out in Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Asia, it'll actually be November 15 when it all happens. Below is a list of the times the update is expected to go live in different parts of the world. It'll be a simultaneous launch, given the nature of Warzone, so everyone will get it at the same time.

9 a.m. Pacific

12 p.m. Eastern

5 p.m. GMT

6 p.m. Mainland Europe

6 a.m. November 15 - New Zealand

The handy countdown clock above will also help you keep tabs on when it's going to go live for you.

What's new in Warzone with Black Ops 6 Season 1

Warzone is getting some big changes with its integration with Black Ops 6. (Image credit: Activision)

Warzone isn't the only thing happening in Black Ops 6 today, with the pre-season period officially over and Season 1 beginning. Warzone is part of this, and it will be part of the new battle pass alongside other modes in the game.

One of the big changes coming to Warzone is the inclusion of the Black Ops 6 Omnimovement system, which for anyone who hasn't yet played, will be a bit of an adjustment. On the whole, though, it's a dramatic improvement on what came before. You might well have seen the memes of players flying through the air, and while that is hilarious, it's not the whole tale. On a huge map such as Warzone, it's certainly going to make engagements more interesting.

Black Ops 6 weapons are also coming to Warzone with this update. Progression is synchronized across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, so any levelling already complete, camos unlocked and attachments acquired, all will be available to Warzone. Previous weapons from MW2 and MW3 will remain, and balance changes will be taking place to make sure that there's a level playing field for both old and new gear.

Resurgence is getting a new map, too. Area 99 debuts with Season 1, set in the Nevada desert like the fan favorite multiplayer map, Nuketown. It will be joined by Rebirth Island throughout the season, but initially, Area 99 will have the spotlight all to itself.

For a full rundown, be sure to check out our full explainer on how Warzone will change with Black Ops 6.