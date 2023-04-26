Hilarious Fallout 4 gun mod adds The Simpsons' iconic 'magazine revolver'

What you need to know

One of the funniest gun-related gags in The Simpsons is a moment in Season 30's "Daddicus Finch" episode where a revolver is bizarrely loaded with a magazine.

This "magazine revolver" has been added to Fallout 4 thanks to a new gun mod called "Simpson's Gun."

The weapon can be customized with multiple attachments seen in the show's "The Cartridge Family" episode, and even has cartoonish cel shaded textures. In the future, the mod will be updated with more attachments and custom animations.

The mod is currently only available for the PC version of the game, though an Xbox version could come later.

If you've ever spent time modding Fallout 4 or have at least looked through the game's Nexus Mods page, you'll be familiar with the massive number of gun mods fans have created over the years. Bethesda's 2015 action RPG doesn't exactly have an impressive arsenal of weapons compared to what was available in previous Fallout titles, so community members have taken it upon themselves to mod in everything from hyper-detailed "tacticool" firearms to tasteful lore-friendly guns and overhauls to vanilla ones.

Notably, the only type of weapon mod that isn't often seen on the Fallout 4 Nexus are joke ones, but user DeadPool2099 has recently uploaded one of the funniest meme gun mods I've ever seen. That mod is "Simpson's Gun," and it adds the gag revolver from The Simpsons that was hilariously loaded with a magazine during Season 30's "Daddicus Finch" episode.

In addition to the weapon having the same comical reload from the show, the Simpson's Gun mod also includes a variety of craftable attachments based on the ones seen in "The Cartridge Family" episode in Season 9. This currently includes a silencer, a "loudener," and even the barrel attachment "for shooting down police helicopters." In the future, DeadPool2099 also has plans to add the holster, bandolier, and "speed cocker" seen during the episode, as well as custom animations (it currently uses Fallout 4's vanilla 10mm Pistol ones).

My favorite thing about the mod, though, is that the gun even has a cartoonish cel shaded look that makes it look like it came right out of the show. As a result, it sticks out like sore thumb in the post-apocalyptic setting of Fallout 4, which greatly adds to the comedy.

The mod can be downloaded here, and is best installed using an up-to-date mod manager like Vortex or Mod Organizer 2. Unfortunately, it's currently only available on the Windows PC version of Fallout 4, but there's always a chance that the Simpson's Gun mod will make its way to Xbox at some point in the future. There are also plenty of amazing Fallout 4 Xbox mods out there, so there's no shortage of community creations for console users to enjoy.

Fallout 4 is one of the best PC games on the market if you're a fan of game modding, and there are tons of mods you can get for it on Xbox, too. While it's not often thought of as the best Fallout game, the 2015 action RPG is nevertheless enjoyable and definitely worth a pickup. It's also available on Xbox Game Pass, so if you're a subscriber, you can jump in right away.

