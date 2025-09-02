Game Pass line up for first half of September

It’s that time again, when we check in on what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass. This one feels special, with Xbox Wire revealing the lineup for the first half of September.

Leading the way is the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong from Team Cherry. First announced in 2019, its long development has been the result of the studio enjoying the creative process, rather than running into setbacks.

Other highlights this month include Roadcraft, which first launched on Steam in May 2025. It peaked at 33,000 concurrent players and puts you in charge of restoring areas hit by natural disasters.

If you missed last month’s lineup, it’s worth checking out. Below is the full list of upcoming Game Pass titles, along with the tiers they’ll be available to:

September 2, 2025

I Am Your Beast (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Ultimate, PC, Standard

September 3, 2025

Nine Sols (Xbox Series X|S) – Standard

September 4, 2025

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Ultimate, PC

Cataclismo (PC) – Ultimate, PC

September 10, 2025

PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Ultimate, PC, Standard

September 16, 2025

RoadCraft (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – Ultimate, Standard

What’s leaving Game Pass on September 15, 2025?

Not many games are leaving this month, though a couple of games I’ve enjoyed are on the list. If you want to keep playing them, you’ll need to buy them — but that good news is that Game Pass members still get a discount before they leave. Here are the titles leaving mid-September:

All You Need is Help

Wargroove 2

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie

In-game benefits and other Game Pass perks

Game Pass Ultimate and PC members can grab some new rewards this month. In Asphalt Legends Unite, you’ll get the Jaguar C-X75 along with 10 free card packs and 500,000 credits to spend on upgrades

The Finals is also offering a Welcome Pack as the popular FPS enters its eighth season, which includes 500 Multibucks, a 25% XP boost, and the Scale of Heaven set with weapon skins and more.

You can also expand your Skate 3 experience with the Unlock Bundle, which adds Danny’s Hawaiian Dream, the San Van Party Pack, and the Time is Money Pack.

Fans of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle can get 10% off the Digital Premium Upgrade, which unlocks the upcoming Order of the Giants DLC on September 4, 2025.

Game Pass Ultimate members can also try EA Sports NHL 26 through EA Play’s early access trial starting September 5. The trial gives you 10 hours of playtime to decide if you want to buy the full game.

An otherwise quiet start to the month if it wasn’t for Hollow Knight

Promotional image of Hollow Knight: Silksong (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the clear standout this month, with anticipation at an all-time high. The original Hollow Knight recently set a new concurrent peak of more than 70,000 players on Steam, showing just how eager people are for the sequel.

That said, there are other games here to enjoy. RoadCraft could scratch that building-sim itch, while PAW Patrol World offers a more relaxed option for families.

I Am Your Beast and Nine Sols round out the lineup for me. But both are more niche, but worth checking out if you’re looking to mix things up between Silksong sessions.

Overall, it’s a lighter batch this month compared to previous months, but Silksong makes September’s Game Pass lineup one to watch.