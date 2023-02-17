How to complete Cursed Tomb Treasure floor puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

After you've been playing for a while in Hogwarts Legacy, you'll have the option to take on the Cursed Tomb Treasure quest, which takes place in the southern part of the world map. You'll have to go through a decrepit manor, find an old treasure map, and then use it to locate The Tomb of Treachery.

However, there's a floor puzzle at the very bottom of this tomb that has many players scratching their heads. We'll guide you through each part of this Hogwarts Legacy quest including explaining how to solve the stone floor puzzle at the end.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to unlock Cursed Tomb Treasure quest

Hogwarts Legacy's many dungeons and tombs add to the exploratory fun and make it one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there. But before you can start the Cursed Tomb Treasure quest, you must have done the following:

Go to World Map - Manor Cape West → Manor Cape Floo Flame and head slightly northeast to the quest point. Here you'll find a destroyed manor. Make your way down the basement steps and unlock the Level 3 lock.

Cursed Tomb Treasure: Inferi Battle 1

Head through the opened gate and down the hall. You'll end up in a large room that spawns several Inferi. Defeat them by casting Incendio or Confringo and then hitting them with whatever attacks you want. Next head around the corner to your left and defeat the Inferi that spawn in here too.

Cursed Tomb Treasure: Grab the map

Go through the hallway where you see a statue holding a staff. An Ashwinder will appear. Defeat it by breaking its shield using the same color spell as the shield and then by casting your best attacks. When they're gone, turn around and open the Level 1 locked Chest next to the skeleton to get a map.

With the map in hand, turn around and go to the statue. Light the brazier at its base with Confringo or Incendio. Then hop on the grey platform and it will take you outside.

Cursed Tomb Treasure: The Tomb of Treachery Location

The map is confusing to read, but it wants you to go to the Tomb of Treachery. To get there, go to the World Map's Poidsear Coast region → Tomb of Treachery Floo Flame. When there, enter the cave, which is right next to this Floo Flame.

There are dozens of small chests and goodies in here, so you'll want to use Revelio often to figure out where they are.

Enter the tomb and head straight into the cave until you get to the room with the open sarcophagus. Turn left here and use Confringo or Incendio on the spiderweb blocking the tunnel. Duck into the tunnel and hop over the fallen stone.

Some spiders will appear, defeat them by casting your best spells.

Cursed Tomb Treasure: Moth Door Puzzle

In the next room, you'll see an open set of doors on your right. Go through these and you'll see two moths on their perches. Use Confringo or Incendio on the spiderweb blocking the one on the left and then use Lumos to attract them one at a time and bring them to the moth door in the other room.

Now head through the tunnel on the other side of the room (get rid of the spiderweb with, you guessed it, Incendio or Confringo).

In the next room, light a fire on the spiderwebs on your left and then pull the crate out with Wingardium Leviosa and place it against the ledge with broken vases. Climb up the crate and onto the ledge.

In this next area, use Lumos to attract the moth from its perch.

Then turn around, head down the tunnel and put the last moth on the door. It will open and you can head through.

Cursed Tomb Treasure: Inferi Battle 2

Several Inferi enemies will come out of the ground. You need to hit them with a flame attack (Incendio or Confringo) and then damage them with other attacks or by throwing things at them until they're all defeated.

Cursed Tomb Treasure: Floor Puzzle

Note: If you don't have the map then this floor puzzle will not be here.

Now that the enemies are gone, you can use Revelio and you'll notice that the stones in the center of the room glow blue.

You need to flip these stones so that they match what was drawn on the map you found earlier.

To do this, go and stand in front of the brazier that's on the right when entering the room. Now use Flippendo on the stones in the bottom two corners and also on the middle top stone. Once the right pattern is showing, the stones will lift revealing a treasure chest. Take your rewards and get out of there by leaving the way you came in.

Tricky floor puzzle

If it wasn't for the strange orientation of the stones, the floor puzzle at the end of the Tomb of Treachery wouldn't be that hard to complete. As it is, all you have to do is stand in the right spot and then you'll be able to get the symbols to show up properly.

There are plenty of other dungeons and tombs hidden around Hogwarts Legacy to keep you busy. Keep exploring and you'll find even more goodies, gear, and treasures for yourself.