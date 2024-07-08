How to get and use Amorphous Material in The First Descendant

The First Descendant has a pretty wide range of mechanics, resources, and weapons, and honestly, it can be a little confusing to navigate.

One such resource is Amorphous Material, a fairly nondescript item that's simply given a number to differentiate it from other versions of it. On the screen, it just looks like a blob, and that's basically what it is.

It's what's inside that matters, because contained within each Amorphous Material is a reward. You won't know which you're going to get, because each option has a different chance of dropping. But they're important because within the different Amorphous Materials are components and blueprints that go towards researching new gear and Descendants. So here's how you can get hold of this stuff.

How to get Amorphous Material

You can always tell if you'll get, or have a chance to get, Amorphous Material, from the activity each drops from. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The good news is that each specific variant of Amorphous Material has a dedicated spot to acquire it, so you don't have to just go out into the game and hope for the best. Which variant drops will always be listed next to the mission.

But a better way to find out where to get which Amorphous Material is by using the Access Info tab, located next to the Map tab in your menu. Given how convoluted a lot of things are in this game, think of this as your handy manual directing you down the right path.

Don't scroll through the map or wander round aimlessly, use Access Info to find out what you need to know about locating Amorphous Materials. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In some cases, you'll be guaranteed a drop. In others, you'll have a percentage chance of attaining it. So, true to the looter shooter, you might have to do a little farming to get the drop you need.

How to use Amorphous Material

You'll need one of these orbs to break open your Amorphous Material to get at the sweet loot inside. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you have your Amorphous Material, you need to shape it in order to extract one of the rewards. In the Void Intercept battles and Void Fusion Reactors, at the end of the mission you'll see a green orb, the Reconstructed Device, that will help you to shape it.

However, it isn't quite that simple. You can't just shape any Amorphous Material at any Reconstructed Device. As each Amorphous Material has a dedicated place to drop from, it also has a dedicated place to go to shape it. Once again, the Access Info tab is your friend, as it'll tell you where to go as well as where to find it. Some activities will be able to shape multiple different Amorphous Materials, but you'll only be able to do one per completion.

If the Reconstructed Device can shape more than one of the Amorphous Materials you have, you'll have to choose one. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you have a compatible Shape Stabilizer, you can apply this to increase the percentage chances of each reward dropping. So if you're chasing something specific, it's not the worst idea to give yourself a better chance of getting it. There are different Shape Stabilizers for different Amorphous Materials, it's not a one size fits all solution.

They're also not the easiest items to get hold of, with a very small chance of dropping from various missions throughout the game. So be mindful of when you use one. This is one of the worst of the many grinds in The First Descendant, frankly. I'd recommend not bothering unless they increase the drop rates for them.

There can be quite a grind to get what you're looking for from Amorphous Material, but at least hopefully this guide can help you understand how everything works.