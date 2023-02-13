How to get the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops before they're gone for good

Hogwarts Legacy has been an absolute blast to play and part of the fun is being able to dress up your character in a number of different clothing options and accessories. There are some free rewards you can unlock as Twitch Drops, but these are only available for a short time. In fact, the ability to unlock them goes away forever after Feb. 24, 2023.

Not sure what you need to do to unlock these Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops? We'll step you through the process and explain any confusing bits.

How to unlock Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The steps are laid out on the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drop page, but here's a step by step guide for how to do everything to unlock these free rewards.

Go to the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops (opens in new tab) web page.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Click Sign In (on Step 1).

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Create a WB Games Account or Sign into your existing WB Games Account.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Close out of the WB Game Account window and return to the Twitch Drops page. Select Connect (on Step 2).

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Select, "Welcome, Continue as (your user name)".

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Select Continue.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Log in to your Twitch account in the window that shows up.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Enter the 6-digit code that Twitch sends you.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Select Authorize.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

While still on the WB Games Account Connection page (opens in new tab) , make sure to connect your WB Games Account with the platform that you are playing Hogwarts Legacy on.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Return back to the Twitch Drop page and refresh the page.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Select Tune In (in Step 3).

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Click on any Hogwarts Legacy Twitch stream and watch it for a while. It takes 30 minutes of viewing to unlock each of the four Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops (2 hours total). Note that you can only claim Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops one at a time and cannot start working on unlocking the next reward until you claim the one before it.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Go back to the Twitch Drops page and click on Check Now (in Step 4) to view your progress toward unlocking Hogwarts Legacy items. You might need to refresh the page to get the latest progress info.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Upon completing each tier of watch time, return to the Twitch Drops & Rewards page (opens in new tab) and claim unlocked rewards (in Step 5). Remember that you can only work on unlocking another item after you've claimed the one before it.

Dragon-Eyed Spectacles unlocks after 30 mins of stream viewing.

unlocks after 30 mins of stream viewing. Urchin Hat unlocks after 30 more mins of stream viewing.

unlocks after 30 more mins of stream viewing. Carmine Lightning Scarf unlocks after 30 more minutes of stream viewing.

unlocks after 30 more minutes of stream viewing. Lilac Ensemble unlocks after 30 more minutes of stream viewing.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Return once more to the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops page and click on the yellow boxes (in Step 5) to redeem your rewards. Note you must redeem each of the four Twitch Drops with a separate click.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Finally, Boot up Hogwarts Legacy and select Claim Online Reward when these notices appear.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Now all that's left to do is enter your game file, go into your Gear menu, and change the look of your current clothes to look like the cosmetic options you just unlocked. Note that these Twitch Drops do not give you new items of clothing with stats but rather just cosmetic options.

What about unlocking Merlin's Cloak?

(Image credit: Windows Central)

How do I get Merlin's Cloak? You could only unlock this robe if you attended one of the two Early Access streams on the AvalancheSoftware Twitch channel. These took place on Feb. 7, 2023 and Feb. 10, 2023. If you didn't attend these events then you sadly cannot unlock Merlin's Cloak.

Do the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops provide better stats? No, the Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles, Urchin Hat, Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf, Lilac Ensemble, and Merlin Cloak that are unlocked via Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops are only cosmetic options; they do not provide stat increases of any kind.

Grab some wizarding bling

It's a fun touch that we can change up the look of our characters so much in Hogwarts Legacy. Even more impressive that we can change the look of our currently equipped items while still gaining the benefits that they offer. It's one of the many things that makes Hogwarts Legacy one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there.

Make sure to claim Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops before they're no longer available. It will take some time watching Twitch streams on your part, but other than that these in-game rewards are completely free.