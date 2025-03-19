How to watch Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2025

Tune in to see over 50 games.

When does the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2025 start? The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2025 is slated to start on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. GMT.

The show is being hosted by Jennifer English and Nolan North, continuing the Future Games Show trend of having the showcase presented by two accomplished actors.

Jennifer English is best known for her role as Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3, while Nolan North's most iconic performance remains Nathan Drake in the Uncharted franchise.

After the main showcase, there'll be a supplementary portion called FGS Live from GDC. This segment, appropriately enough, will feature interviews with developers live from the Game Developer Conference (GDC) show floor.

How to watch the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2025 You can watch the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2025 through myriad services, including via Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X, Facebook, TikTok, GamesRadar, PC Gamer, IGN, Gamespot, Ginx TV, GOG, BiliBili. Differently platforms have various advantages and disadvantages. For example, Twitch is usually the fastest way to watch something without any major lag or delay. Meanwhile, YouTube tends to offer better image quality. I've directly embedded the YouTube video below for ease.

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What should you expect from the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2025? According to the press release, the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2025 will feature over 50 games.

South of Midnight is one of the games that'll be shown during the presentation. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

While there's sure to be some surprises in the show, we do already know about some of the games that'll be featured.

Xbox Game Studios and Compulsion Games' South of Midnight is confirmed to make an appearance, giving us another look at a world of Southern folklore and creatures.

Nightdive Studios will also be making an appearance, bringing a release date for the 25th anniversary remaster of System Shock 2.

Remedy Entertainment will be bringing another look at FBC: Firebreak, its upcoming three-player co-op game that's set in the world of Control and launching day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Rebellion Development's Atomfall, Tarsier Studios' Reanimal, and Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are just some of the additional games helping to round out the list.

Overall, there should be plenty of games appealing to different tastes, so if you primarily play games on Xbox, PlayStation, or Windows PC, it's worth keeping an eye on the show.