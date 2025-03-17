I just found 7 top game deals cheaper than the Steam Spring Sale — Save money on these must-play titles

The latest annual Steam Summer Sale has begun, which means that from now through 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on March 20, you can get your hands on tons of excellent PC games to add to your never-ending backlog play and enjoy. Indeed, now is definitely the time to buy titles you've had your eye on and have been waiting for discounts for — but don't bring that game-filled Steam cart to checkout just yet.

While many Steam Spring Sale deals are the best you can find, there are also plenty of alternative discounts at other retailers that undercut Steam's offers with even lower prices. Most notably, trusted storefronts like CDKeys and Green Man Gaming even have superior savings for many of the top selling games on Steam at the moment, including some of the most popular releases from the last several years. I've listed the seven best of these below, so make sure to have a look and take advantage.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Was: $82.78

Now: $34.99 at CDKeys (GOG) CD PROJEKT RED's 2020 sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 had an incredibly rocky start, but it made a huge comeback over the years. The icing on the cake was the excellent and transformative Phantom Liberty DLC, and the Ultimate Edition that gives you both is on sale for an extra $7 off at CDKeys compared to Steam.

Elden Ring

Was: $59.99

Now: $32.39 at GMG (Steam) With the co-op roguelike Elden Ring Nightreign spinoff coming later this year, now is the perfect time to check out the original 2022 GOTY-winning action RPG if you haven't yet — especially when it's this affordable. Put simply, it's one of the best games ever made, and GMG has the editions that include the fantastic Shadow of the Erdtree expansion on sale, too. SOTE Edition: $79.99 $73.59 at GMG

SOTE Deluxe Edition: $99.99 $91.99 at GMG

Red Dead Redemption 2

Was: $59.99

Now: $13.20 at GMG (Epic) 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2 is the ultimate open-world Wild West adventure, and a beloved follow-up prequel to Rockstar's original 2010 classic. Featuring superb cinematic visuals, an amazing story, and a ton of content, it's a must-play. Right now, it and its Ultimate Edition both happen to be a few dollars cheaper on GMG than Steam. Ultimate Edition: $99.99 $17.60 at GMG

Ready or Not

Was: $49.99

Now: $23.89 at CDKeys (Steam) If you're craving a tense tactical shooter, look no further than Ready or Not. It puts you and up to four others in the boots of a SWAT officer and tasks you with handling "hostile and confronting situations," including terrorist attacks, hostage scenarios, and more. The base game is heavily discounted on Steam, but you can save a few bucks more on CDKeys.

Helldivers 2

Was: $39.99

Now: $26.49 at CDKeys (Steam) Arrowhead Game Studios' award-winning 2024 co-op shooter is discounted, too, and while Steam is offering a cool 20% off, CDKeys has a far better deal. Helldivers 2 is one of the most dynamic, intense, cinematic, and action-packed cooperative experiences in gaming, and is a game I still play all the time with my friends. Don't skip it. Super Citizen Edition: $37.49 at CDKeys

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Was: $59.99

Now: $35.69 at GMG (Steam) Saber Interactive's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an excellent sequel to the original game, and like Helldivers 2, it's a stellar co-op action title — though there is PvP, if you're into that. Get ready to defend the Imperium with all your might in brutal battles against thousands of humanity's alien foes. Gold Edition: $53.54 at GMG

Ultra Edition: $59.49 at GMG

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT

Was: $59.99

Now: $34.99 at CDKeys (Steam) PlayStation's 2020 action-adventure Ghost of Tsushima got a PC port last year with elevated visuals, ultrawide support, compatibility with the latest and greatest upscaling tech, and more — and thanks to CDKeys, you can currently get it for even less than what its Steam Spring Sale deal costs.

The best Steam Spring Sale deals not on Steam

CDKeys' Helldivers 2 deal is significantly better than Steam's right now. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

You can find plenty of deals at retailers like CDKeys and Green Man Gaming that are better than Steam Spring Sale discounts, and the seven I listed above are arguably the best of these. All of these are top sellers on Valve's PC gaming platform right now, but there's no reason — from a financial standpoint, anyway — to buy them directly from Steam when you can get them for less elsewhere. You'll have to put up with other launchers like the Epic Games Store or GOG for a couple of them, but if you ask me, that's worth doing to save money.

Of the deals highlighted here, I'd say the ones on Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Red Dead Redemption 2 are the most enticing, mainly because these award-winning titles don't go on sale often and give you access to colossal open worlds brimming with content to dig into. The deals on Helldivers 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 also stand out big-time if you're into co-op multiplayer; the former is hands down one of my favorite all-time games, and while I haven't had a chance to dive into the latter yet, Space Marine 2's glowing reputation speaks for itself.

The least exciting markdown is Ready or Not's, though to be clear, my reason for saying so has nothing to do with the quality of the game itself; I'm actually a big fan of it, and boot it up whenever I've got a tactical shooter itch to scratch. CDKeys' deal on it is simply not that much better than Steam's, though since it is on the latter's Top Sellers chart right now, I thought it worth highlighting. Every dollar saved matters, right?

While the Steam Spring Sale is slated to end on March 20, it's unclear if these alternative discounts will go offline at the same time. Generally, CDKeys deals tend to stick around for a long time, while Green Man Gaming's markdowns — while ultimately still better — tend to closely follow Steam's. With that said, there's no guarantee any of these deals will still be available after Thursday, so if you see one (or more) that interests you, I wouldn't wait to pull the trigger.

Is CDKeys legit and safe? Yes, CDKeys is a legitimate and safe game code retailer to buy from; for more information, make sure you check out our CDKeys FAQ. CDKeys is one of our favorite storefronts to buy our games from since they frequently offer heavy discounts on old and new titles alike, and in most cases, those deals beat what you can get from Steam directly.