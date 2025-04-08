Is Dune: Awakening on Xbox Game Pass? While it hasn't been officially confirmed that Dune: Awakening isn't on Xbox Game Pass, there's also nothing to indicate that it will be, either. Even if it doesn't come to the service at launch, though, there's a chance it could become available on it later.

Dune: Awakening (probably) isn't coming to Game Pass

Dune: Awakening — Release Date Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Open-world survival games like Valheim, Enshrouded, ARK: Survival Evolved, and others have proven to be some of the most popular titles available in recent years, especially on PC. Soon, developer and publisher Funcom — the studio behind the fan-favorite 2018 game Conan Exiles — is releasing one that could end up being one of 2025's best PC games: Dune: Awakening.

With a timely May 20 Windows PC (Steam) launch date that comes just over a year after 2024's extremely popular Dune: Part Two film and a massively multiplayer take on the franchise's iconic desert world Arrakis, Dune: Awakening is poised to be one of this year's biggest titles. Notably, the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions don't have a release date yet, but even so, interest in the game is high — and as a natural consequence of that, many are curious if they'll be able to jump in with Microsoft's buffet-style Xbox Game Pass service.

The option to do so would certainly make many fans happy, but unfortunately, there's no indication that Dune: Awakening will come to Xbox Game Pass at release (specifically, it'd be on PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate since those are the tiers that include PC games). Granted, there hasn't been confirmation that it won't, either, but the PC launch is only a month away, and Game Pass availability is typically marketed clearly and fairly early on.

Without the option to play through Game Pass, you'll need to buy a permanent copy of Dune: Awakening to check it out. Notably, preorders for the Steam version are available now; the Standard Edition is $49.99, the Deluxe Edition is $69.99, and the Ultimate Edition is $89.99. The Deluxe Edition includes five days of Early Access (you can play on May 15), the Dune: Awakening Season Pass, and the Sardaukar Bator Armor, while the Ultimate Edition includes these benefits along with several additional extras.

Dune: Awakening Funcom's upcoming open-world survival take on Dune looks to be one of 2025's biggest new games, and while the Xbox and PS5 versions don't have a release date yet, it's coming to PC on May 20 — just a month away. See at: Steam | Xbox

Could Dune: Awakening get a Game Pass release?

A screenshot of melee combat in Dune: Awakening. (Image credit: Funcom)

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month memberships are just $14.49 at CDKeys, giving you access to Microsoft's service for a steep discount

The news that Dune: Awakening (probably) isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass will no doubt disappoint many. The good news, however, is that there's no reason to believe that it can't come to the service at some point in the future. For example, we might see the game get a Game Pass release once it eventually launches on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Something worth noting is that Funcom's Conan Exiles was available on Game Pass for some time, though it was taken off of the service last November. When that happened, though, Funcom discounted it heavily on Xbox and Windows for a short time; something similar may happen here at some point, with Dune: Awakening getting temporary Game Pass availability before a steep price markdown that would help Game Pass members get a permanent copy.