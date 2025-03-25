Is The First Berserker: Khazan on Xbox Game Pass? Unfortunately, The First Berserker: Khazan is not available on Xbox Game Pass. However, there's ultimately no reason to believe that it's impossible for the Soulslike ARPG to come to Microsoft's gaming service in the future.

The First Berserker: Khazan isn't on Game Pass ...

The First Berserker: Khazan - Demo Exclusive Trailer | Xbox Series X|S - YouTube Watch On

The last few years have been quite generous to fans of "Soulslike" action RPGs, as we've gotten everything from FromSoftware's own Elden Ring and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to top-notch offerings from other developers like Lies of P, the Lords of the Fallen reboot, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (among others). In 2025, players have the co-op centric Elden Ring Nightreign to look forward to in May, but before that, there's The First Berserker: Khazan — a new title from developer Neople and publisher NEXON — that's coming out in just a few days on March 27.

Set in the Dungeon Fighter universe, inspired by major dark fantasy works like Berserk, and featuring a standout, stylized art direction that utilizes toon shading, The First Berserker has attracted the attention of many since it was first announced in late 2023. Interest has risen further still following very positive review scores, so it's not exactly a surprise that lots of gamers are wondering if they'll be able to play the title on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's widely used gaming service that gives its members access to hundreds of games in exchange for a monthly fee, and it's especially popular with Soulslike fans since many ARPGs in that genre are available on it. Because of this, folks are hoping that The First Berserker, too, will be included in the Game Pass library.

Sadly, it's not to be, as The First Berserker: Khazan is not launching into Xbox Game Pass when it comes out later this week. That means you'll need to purchase it fully if you want to play the game.

... but it might come in the future

Fighting a large spider-like monster in The First Berserker: Khazan. (Image credit: NEXON)

While The First Berserker: Khazan isn't launching onto Xbox Game Pass on day one, that doesn't mean it won't ever come to the service. In fact, it's fairly common for new third-party Xbox games to eventually make their way to Game Pass six months to a year after their initial release, as this is when sales slow down and a Game Pass appearance generally starts to make more sense.

Of course, there's no guarantee that this will actually happen, and it's entirely possible that The First Berserker will remain unavailable through the service forever. That said, there are definitely reasons to be hopeful if you wanted to use Game Pass to play the Soulslike.

I should also mention that while The First Berserker is normally a full $59.99, you can get the PC version for just $46.79 at CDKeys — nearly a full $14 discount. Alternatively, you could also get the $69.99 Deluxe Edition for only $53.29 at CDKeys; with it, you'd get Early Access to the game immediately, along with some exclusive cosmetic extras.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors