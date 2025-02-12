Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting this highly requested feature, but only on PC and Steam

Warhorse Studios' long-awaited open-world RPG sequel Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has enjoyed a very prosperous launch period since its release last week, with the medieval Bohemian adventure accruing 1 million sales in under 24 hours after launch and blowing up the Steam charts (nearly 200,000 concurrent players are in-game on the platform as I write this). Following that initial wave of success, the developer has announced that a highly requested feature is coming to the title.

That feature is official mod support, which Warhorse says is headed to Steamworks — a set of tools published by Steam maker Valve for developer use. Presumably, this support will include modding tools, and hopefully Steam Workshop support as well; the latter would allow players to browse and download mods directly from the Steam client and then install them with a single click, circumventing the process of manual installation entirely.

The developers made their announcement on Wednesday morning with comedy befitting the silly nature of many mods: a ridiculous looking magenta and blue zebraified horse, with none other than KCD2's lovable dork protagonist Henry riding it while holding a fish like a sword. You can have a look at the goofy image below:

Bohemia is about to get even more exciting. Official modding support is coming to #KCD2 on Steamworks – stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/ngpn4o2eJ7February 12, 2025

"Bohemia is about to get even more exciting," wrote the studio in its announcement post. "Official modding support is coming to KCD2 on Steamworks — stay tuned."

It's great to see Warhorse confirm that it's working on official mod support so soon after KCD2's launch, as with the original 2018 game, the developers didn't announce and release it until a year later in 2019. By that time, most folks interested in modding the game with advanced additions like new quests had seemingly moved on, though plenty of simpler mods were still made and widely distributed on sites like Nexus Mods.

Speaking of Nexus Mods, it's also where you'll find all the best early Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mods that've already come out. So far, the most popular mods are ones like Unlimited Saving II or Increased Carry Weight that get rid of some of KCD2's gameplay limitations or make the game easier overall, though there are also some that make the game more difficult in interesting ways. Scout Hardcore Mode, for instance, has options to hide the player and quest objectives from the in-game map, remove the directional compass from the HUD, disable fast travel, and more. There's also an early KCD2 Mod Manager that simplifies the process of installing and enabling or disabling mods, so make sure to get it if you don't want to bother with the hassle of manual installation.

The downside here is that it doesn't look like mod support is coming to the Xbox Series X|S or PS5 versions of the game. That's disappointing, but also not exactly unexpected given the closed nature of console platforms. Some developers like Bethesda have built mod browsers into their console games and STALKER 2 studio GSC Game World is using mod.io to support mods for the STALKER trilogy ports on console, but generally speaking, mods are unavailable in most Xbox or PlayStation releases.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5. It's undoubtedly one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year, so if you enjoy RPGs, definitely consider picking it up (it's just $52.49 at CDKeys, which is an amazing deal).