Jack Black is a chart record holder on both sides of the Atlantic now.

The phenomenon that is A Minecraft Movie continues to make headlines four weeks after it debuted on the big screen, and once again, this time it's for the music.

Following on from setting a UK Top 40 record for the shortest track ever to debut in the charts, Steve's Lava Chicken has now claimed the same record on the U.S. Billboard Top 100.

As reported by Variety, Jack Black now claims the record by a whole three seconds with the 34-second-long jingle for his Overworld chicken shack.

Jack Black - Steve's Lava Chicken (Official Music Video) | A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack | WaterTower - YouTube Watch On

The track landed at 78 on the chart, while also cracking tenth spot on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Steve's Lava Chicken boasted a whopping 7 million streams for the week between April 18 and April 24.

This follows Black claiming the same record in the UK by debuting at 24 on the Top 40. It didn't stop there, though, and has since climbed up to number 11 as it stands right now.

With Jack Black in the movie we all knew there would be music, and, like just like his track Peaches, from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Lava Chicken jingle has become a viral sensation.

A Minecraft Movie has been a massive success by every metric, taking over $816 million at the global box office to date.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Warner Bros. have also announced special "Block Party Edition" screenings across North America and select international markets. At these, you're encouraged to belt out "LA LA LA LAVA CH CH CH CHICKEN" as loud as you like.