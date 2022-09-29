Minecraft Preview 1.19.40.23 brings improved vanilla parity, experimental changes, and more

What you need to know

Minecraft Preview 1.19.40.23 is the latest pre-release build to become available to players.

The update includes a plethora of changes tailored toward improving vanilla parity and general stability.

There are also some experimental feature updates for Spectator Mode and game APIs.

The newest Minecraft Preview build is now available for players to test across Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS platforms.

Players invested in Minecraft's future can participate in its development by testing out and providing feedback on Minecraft Preview builds and updates. On Thursday, Mojang Studios began rolling out Minecraft Preview 1.19.40.23, the latest such release with plenty of new bug fixes, tweaks, and technical updates to the well-known Minecraft: Bedrock Edition experience.

The update is still more modest, similar to many other recent Minecraft Preview versions, as it continues to build upon Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update." There are some positive changes for vanilla parity and fixes for mobile touch controls, a major experimental change to Minecraft's APIs, further tweaks to the steadily-improving Spectator Mode, and more. This pre-release build arrives not long after the public release of the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.30 patch update.

Xbox has hundreds of incredible games, but there are few that are as influential and successful as Minecraft, which has continued to evolve for over a decade. While this Minecraft Preview build is modest and doesn't include any new features, it's likely we'll learn about the next chapter of Minecraft's journey, among other things, during Minecraft Live 2022, which is airing later this year.

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.40.23 includes:

Features & bug fixes

Blocks

The book of an Enchanting Table now properly faces a nearby player

Mobile touch controls

Fixed a bug where items could not be removed from the hotbar by moving them onto other items in Creative Inventory on mobile devices

Fixed an issue where the stack splitting progress bar was not aligned on touch mode

Adjusted layout of the touch toolbar and status effect icons based on user feedback

Temporarily disabled the preview of our new Touch Stack Splitting UX while we work through feedback

Mobs

When a mob is a passenger in a Boat, neither the Boat nor the mob are allowed to change dimension

Performance & stability

Fixed a potential crash source in explosions

Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving a split screen session

User interface

Fixed a bug where death messages were sometimes too long to fit on screen

The inventory button for touch devices is now reset to its default appearance after closing the inventory

Fixed the crafting screen search string not saving correctly

Fixed an issue with the durability bar missing on inventory screens on Xbox

Fixed a bug where the sign in button on Create New World didn't work on some platforms

Vanilla parity

Getting killed by a mob with a renamed weapon now produces a death message with the item name

Wither Skeletons can now spawn inside of Wither Roses

Decreased the amount of hunger used while swimming to match Java Edition

Librarian Villagers can now offer Enchanted Books with Curse of Vanishing and Curse of Binding

Education NPCs

NPCs can now have no name, hiding the nametag above their head

Marketplace

Fixed an issue with Marketplace bundle prices not showing as free after purchasing

General

Released `BlockGeometryComponent` out of experimental in JSON formats 1.19.40 and higher

Released `BlockMaterialInstancesComponent` out of experimental in JSON formats 1.19.40 and higher

Renamed `minecraft:block_light_filtercomponent` to `minecraft:light_dampening`

Actor properties

Fixed `bool_property` filters that didn't specify a `value`

Commands

Temporarily disabled the rotation for the `/summon` command while a bug is worked on

Fixed a rotation issue when a Command Block executes `execute facing` and `execute rotated`

Implemented the `/execute in` command

Implemented the `/execute anchored <eyes|feet>` command

Experimental features

API

Major breaking change to experimental JavaScript APIs:

All script modules have been renamed to follow a new convention `mojang-gametest` to `@minecraft/server-gametest` `mojang-minecraft` to `@minecraft/server` `mojang-minecraft-ui` to `@minecraft/server-ui` `mojang-minecraft-server-admin` to `@minecraft/server-admin` `mojang-net` to `@minecraft/server-net`



Spectator Mode

Shulker bullets no longer follow Spectators

Spectators are now invisible to normal players

If a player is in Spectator Mode and other non-spectating players are present on the server, the spectating player won't affect mob despawning anymore

If there are only spectating players on the server, mob despawning is now put on hold

