If I had to choose just two brands or companies that occupy the most of my time here at Windows Central, I'd likely land on Razer and Minecraft. Beyond simply being a part of the video games industry and each owning an iconic green, there's not a ton of overlap there.

Well, it took longer than I expected, but Razer and Mojang Studios just announced a limited-edition Minecraft collection, featuring four of Razer's most popular PC gaming accessories freshly skinned in distinctive Minecraft liveries. All four products are available starting today, so there's no time to waste breaking down everything you need to know.

The Razer Minecraft Collection overview

As I mentioned, four of Razer's best-selling accessories are getting the Minecraft treatment, and they're all available starting today.

To obtain the entire Razer Minecraft Collection, you're looking at $360. If you're just looking for a sick new PC gaming setup and don't care about the Minecraft aesthetics, you can get the standard variants of these products for $260, so there's a $100 premium for us Minecraft fanatics.

I do think the price increases are more reasonable than the Razer Kuromi Collection I reviewed, but it's still worth mentioning that you'll need to pay more to add these to your collection.

You can see more about the Razer Minecraft Collection at Razer.com.

Razer Kraken V4 X Minecraft Edition

The Kraken V4 x is a good-looking headset on its own, and this doesn't hurt. (Image credit: Razer | Xbox Game Studios)

We haven't reviewed the Razer Kraken V4 X wired gaming headset, but I have reviewed the Razer Kraken V4 wireless gaming headset, which shares a similar design language and feature set. For those who don't mind a wire, this is a very solid, value-driven gaming headset at $80. Paying an extra $20 for the Minecraft version doesn't seem too bad.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you buy the Razer Kraken V4 X Minecraft Edition, you'll get an in-game Minecraft code for the Ender Dragon Shawl cosmetic item.

I think I personally prefer the Razer Kraken V4 X without the Creeper-ification, but this is a good-looking limited edition that does the theme justice. I especially love that there are creepers on the inside of the earcups.

Razer Kraken V4 X Minecraft Edition

Buy now: $99.99 at Razer A dependable wired gaming headset that works with a variety of devices, boasts built-in RGB lighting, and is surprisingly comfy. 👉See at: Razer.com

Razer Cobra Minecraft Edition

Oh boy, a dirt block. (Image credit: Razer | Xbox Game Studios)

Once again, we haven't reviewed the standard Razer Cobra, but my colleague did review the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse, a higher-performance and cable-free variant. The quick rundown? This is a great mouse for those that want to balance comfort, features, and performance. You're paying an additional $20 for the Minecraft Edition, which feels a little steep, but you're still getting a solid peripheral.

If you buy the Razer Cobra Minecraft Edition, you'll get an in-game Minecraft code for the Overgrown Arm cosmetic item.

I'm not the biggest fan of this design, if only because a grass block is front and center and that seems like an odd choice for a mouse. At least you know you'll be grounded while playing. Sorry (not).

Razer Cobra Minecraft Edition

Buy now: $59.99 at Razer A well-rounded entry-level gaming mouse that walks the line between features and aesthetics, with the Minecraft Edition leaning a little more toward the latter. 👉See at: Razer.com

Razer BlackWidow V4 X Minecraft Edition

Sorry, that awesome Grass Block Keycap isn't included. (Image credit: Razer | Xbox Game Studios)

It may not surprise you to hear this at this point, but we've reviewed the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro, not the more affordable BlackWidow V4 X. This keyboard still falls under Razer's "let's throw everything and the kitchen sink in" gaming keyboard lineup, but with less RGB lighting and fewer additional features. The Minecraft Edition comes with a $40 premium attached, which is right in line with the rest of the collection.

If you buy the Razer BlackWidow V4 X Minecraft Edition, you'll get an in-game Minecraft code for the Ender Dragon Shawl cosmetic item.

This is my favorite product in the collection. This time, the grass block being the foundation of the keyboard makes a ton of sense, and I love the little Creepers around the arrow keys. It's sad that the awesome grass block keycap isn't actually included in the price of the keyboard, though. Oh, and I tried to find where you can get it, too, but to no avail.

Razer BlackWidow V4 X Minecraft Edition

Buy now: $169.99 at Razer A value-driven wired gaming keyboard with luxurious aspirations, you still get Razer's tactile mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting, and six programmable macro keys. 👉See at: Razer.com

Razer Gigantus V2 (Medium) Minecraft Edition

Yup, it's a Minecraft mousepad. (Image credit: Razer | Xbox Game Studios)

We're not really in the habit of reviewing basic, soft mousepads, but we do know that Razer — like most reputable companies — has no issue making quality products here. The Minecraft Edition costs three times as much as the standard black-and-green, though, which does feel excessive.

If you buy the Razer Gigantus V2 (Medium) Minecraft Edition, you'll get an in-game Minecraft code for the Overgrown Arm cosmetic item.

Once again, I'm not that excited by this design. It doesn't seem much more interesting than the mountains of off-brand Minecraft mousepads you can find if you look for them, and you're paying an extra $20 for this one. But, hey, it's official.

Razer Gigantus V2 (Medium) Minecraft Edition

Buy now: $29.99 at Razer A basic, well-made soft mousepad that happens to be decked out in an exclusive Minecraft design (for a cost). 👉See at: Razer.com

A good collection targeting more interesting products

The Razer Kuromi Collection was more interesting to me, but at least you're getting better products here. (Image credit: Razer | Xbox Game Studios)

I loved the designs of the Razer Kuromi Collection, but lamented that Razer only selected its cheapest products to receive the limited-edition treatment. The Razer Minecraft Collection still doesn't include any flagship products, but these products are far more in line with what I expect most people to have on their desk.

It's unfortunate, though, that the designs themselves aren't as interesting as I'd hoped they'd be. The Razer Kuromi Collection, despite being a collection of lower-end products, has more character in my opinion.

These aren't bad by any means, but there were so many interesting directions Razer and Mojang Studios could've taken with Minecraft's countless blocks, mobs, and biomes. Creepers and grass blocks are absolutely the most basic choices.

Still, it could make a lot of Minecraft fans happy, especially if you have a young one in your life in need of some quality peripherals for their gaming setup.

In other news, Minecraft just began testing adorable new egg designs and more unique wolf personalities. On the Razer side, I recently published my review of the Razer Handheld Dock Chroma... and also my review of the Razer Monitor Stand Chroma (I stay busy).