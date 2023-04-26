The latest Minecraft: Bedrock Edition patch update is out with over 40 fixes

What you need to know

Minecraft regularly gets new updates to add features, quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes.

On Wednesday, Mojang Studios began releasing Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.80 on every platform.

The patch update includes a sizeable changelog with new accessibility settings, over 40 fixes, and much more.

In other news, new songs are being added to the Minecraft soundtrack in the next content update, and can now be listened to.

It has been a busy couple of weeks for Minecraft fans, with the release of an all-new game, the arrival of new music in the Minecraft soundtrack, and the latest patch update for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. More on the former later, let's focus on what's coming to players today with this new update.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.80 is now rolling out to every platform, including Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation, Switch, Android, and iOS, and carries with it a pretty impressive changelog. There aren't any major new features here, of course, as those are reserved for the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 "Trails & Tales" update. Still, there's a decent amount to cover.

For one, there are a huge number of new experimental features and changes from the aforementioned Trails & Tales update, which players can optionally test when creating new worlds. These features aren't as up to date as the latest Minecraft previews, but it still gives more players a chance to go hands-on with Cherry Grove biomes, archaeology, improved player sneaking, armor trims and customization, and much more before the content update officially arrives later this year.

There's also well over 40 community-requested fixes and changes, including those targeting potential crashing issues. New accessibility settings are here, too, with options to adjust the glint strength and speed of item enchantments. This is just a quick overview of everything included, so be sure to check out the full changelog linked above!

If that's not enough to get you excited, new songs are coming to Minecraft with the 1.20 "Trails & Tales" update. There are five songs in total, and you can go listen to them now on Spotify. You can also play early versions of Minecraft with the new songs, thanks to the latest Minecraft snapshot and preview builds released today. One of the best Xbox games continues to get better.

Additionally, Minecraft Legends finally released on April 18, 2023 as the latest expansion to the Minecraft universe. It's a unique action-strategy game available on practically every platform, and it's well worth a playthrough. In my Minecraft Legends review, I concluded that the game is an imperfect, yet still utterly delightful title that's best played with friends online.

