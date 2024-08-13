The latest Minecraft: Bedrock Edition update has a changelog so long my finger hurts from scrolling

What you need to know

Mojang Studios has released a new Minecraft: Bedrock Edition patch update, this time falling under the 1.21.20 version number.

There's no new content in this update, but there is an absurdly long changelog of bug fixes and miscellaneous improvements.

Accessibility, the user interface, controls, audio, game features, performance — seems like everything was touched on in this update.

It's admittedly not the most exciting release in the world, but it is good to see Mojang rolling out so many fixes at once.

My right pointer finger has fallen off. My eyes have melted from my skull. Minecraft has spread across my Xbox, taking over everything. Or maybe Mojang Studios just released a new patch update for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, and it just happens to contain a lot of fixes and quality-of-life improvements. That's probably more accurate.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.21.20 is the latest official release for the multiplatform survival-crafting game, and the changelog for this update is ridiculously long. It genuinely takes quite a bit of time to scroll through all the changes, but you're not liable to find anything terribly exciting here. This is absolutely a patch update, with no new content in sight. That being said, there are a ton of changes aiming to make Minecraft a simply better game.

You can brave the full changelog on the Minecraft website if you want to test your scrolling endurance, but I'll summarize what's being improved or fixed in this update if you'd rather skip that step.

A long list of minor changes and fixes

Minecraft has a fresh new look, but just in the official artwork. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Alright, so what's new in the world of Minecraft, one of the best games on Xbox and everywhere else? Well, there's now an exclusive Beats Solo 4 Minecraft edition you can buy. Oh, and the official Minecraft art used for marketing the game has been redesigned! The most exciting of all, of course, is the laundry list of changes in the latest Minecraft: Bedrock Edition update.

Mojang Studios has fixed a number of issues related to downloading content from the Minecraft Marketplace and managing legacy worlds. Minecraft Realms should be a lot more stable after this update, and invite links have been streamlined to make them easier to create, manage, and send out to your friends. Accessibility and approachability in general have gotten a facelift, with various improvements for alternative input methods, customizable controls, text-to-speech and screen narration, and in-game tips.

The user interface has also been cleaned up as a part of this effort, with lots of optimizations for animations, icons, scalable elements like sliders, and more. A lot of minor audio sounds have been tweaked or pitched differently to sound better, and the Lush Caves biome now players another song from the existing Minecraft playlist. Of course, a huge number of gameplay features like mobs, blocks, items, and other features have seen plenty of bug fixes, especially the new Wind Charge item.

The lion's share of the changes, though, is directed at creators. There's a vast assortment of technical updates tweaking and updating scripts, APIs, commands, and more. There are even new experimental technical updates for creators on the cutting edge of Minecraft development. It's all in the name of making Minecraft a more reliable and consistent game, even if there isn't an abundance of new features in this release.