Apple Beats and Minecraft have joined forces to create this explosive (and exclusive) wireless headset you can buy now

Pretty much everyone knows about Beats, an extremely popular brand of wireless headphones now owned by Apple.

Well, now there's a new version of the Beats Solo 4 headphones designed in partnership between Apple and Microsoft.

The exclusive Minecraft edition of the Beats Solo 4 features green accents inspired by the legendary Creeper, and is otherwise the same premium headset people love.

You can actually buy the Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Edition, too, with it costing $199.99 at Target.

It seems there are few limits to Minecraft's collaborative powers, as the legendary survival-crafting game has just made the jump to another iconic brand. Mojang Studios revealed that a partnership with Apple led to the creation of an exclusive, limited-edition version of the Beats Solo 4 wireless Bluetooth headphones. Now, the explosive bass Beats are known for is also represented by the Minecraft Creeper styling.

This isn't a showpiece, either. You can actually buy the Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Edition for $199.99 at Target, so there's no premium over the standard pair of headphones. Honestly, I think the premium on-ear headphones look pretty slick with the green accents heavily inspired by the Creeper mob. Oh, and you'll be rewarded with a unique in-game Character Creator item.

Beats Solo 4 Wireless On-Ear Headphones — Minecraft Edition | $199.99 at Target A new version of the Beats 4 is here, and this time they're rocking Minecraft green. It's not the most extravagant limited-edition pair of headphones we've ever seen, but it's still a great buy for fans of Beats and Minecraft.

Beats x Minecraft I Beats Solo 4 - YouTube Watch On

If you buy the Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Edition, you won't just be getting an awesome new pair of wireless headphones. You'll also find a code in the box that you can redeem in Minecraft to receive a matching pair of headphones for the Character Creator, so you can also wear your new Beats in the game! Another collaboration includes an Apple Music exclusive Spatial Audio playlist curated by Minecraft content creator TinaKitten, which could be the perfect way to test your new headphones.

The Beats Solo 4 are the latest version of Beats' popular on-ear wireless headphones, which are compact and can fold down for easy storage. They're not noise canceling headphones like more premium over-ear headphones, but the Beats Solo 4 still boast surprisingly clear and detailed sound (the result of Beats genuinely investing in improved sound quality over the years.

Beats may be owned by Apple now, which means these headphones do work great with iPhone, but you're absolutely not limited. With Bluetooth (with support for multiple different audio codecs), USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack connectivity options, the Beats Solo 4 work with basically any modern device or platform. They also last a ridiculously long time (up to 50 hours), and are some of the most feature-packed on-ear headphones you can buy.

Image 1 of 3 Look at the little tiny Creeper faces! (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) There are full Creepers hidden on the inside of the headband, too. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) These are compact, premium, Bluetooth on-ear headphones that can fold down, too. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

They should be, too, considering they're also more expensive than most of the on-ear headphones you're liable to find, which tend to be ultra-cheap. Still, Beats have come a long way in terms of overall quality and value, and the Solo 4 is a great option for anyone who doesn't need active noise cancellation (ANC). If you also love Minecraft (who doesn't?), then this limited-edition version was basically made for you! It's not clear how long it'll be sold or how many will be made, though, so don't wait too long to pick up your own pair for $199.99 at Target.

You can read this Beats Solo 4 review from our siblings at iMore for more information!

