Capcom has announced on social media that it will host a gameplay showcase for Monster Hunter Wilds' first "Free Title Update," set to launch in early April.

The showcase will happen on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM GMT, broadcasted on the official Twitch channel for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Join us March 25 at 7am PT/2pm GMT for the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase, hosted by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto!

This gameplay preview will give players a glimpse of everything they can expect in the first update to the game. These include new monsters to fight, like the return of Mizutsune from Monster Hunter Rise, and unannounced creatures stronger than Tempered Monsters.

It will also provide a sneak peek at the Gathering Hub, an online multiplayer hub area for players to meet and chat before forming parties to embark on quests.

Capcom also mentions that the update will include "other new additions," so Monster Hunter Wilds will likely see balance changes and bug fixes, but we'll have to wait for the live broadcast to find out.

Are you ready to hunt the slippery Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds is currently one of the most popular titles in the Monster Hunter series, currently topping 1 million concurrent players on Steam. However, opinions on the game are split between critics and fans.

Critics mostly lavish praise on the game (including Jez Corden in his review of Monster Hunter Wilds), while a portion of the fanbase criticizes it for poor PC performance and needlessly convoluted multiplayer system.

I have criticized Monster Hunter Wilds heavily for its lackluster difficulty, non-existent endgame content, and particularly restrictive equipment skill system.

So, I'm hoping that the first "Title Update" will address these issues so that Monster Hunter Wilds can fulfill its hidden potential of being a fantastic game and restore the challenging difficulty that made fans like me fall in love with the franchise.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is now available for purchase after launching on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.