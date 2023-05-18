Mortal Kombat 1 officially revealed, launching in September 2023

What you need to know

As previously reported, the next title from NetherRealm Studios and WB Games is officially called Mortal Kombat 1.

This game is a reset of sorts, taking place in a new timeline created by the fire god Liu Kang.

The reveal trailer shows characters like Kitana, Mileena, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat 1 is slated to launch on Sep. 19, 2023.

Even in a new world specifically designed for peace, war is a constant for the fighters of Earthrealm and other worlds.

NetherRealm Games and WB Games officially revealed Mortal Kombat 1 on Thursday, confirming prior reports that it is a reboot of sorts for the storyline. This game is set in a new timeline constructed by the fire god Liu Kang, and features a number of familiar faces like Kitana and Sub-Zero. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

Shang Tsung is also a playable character, though in tradition of there being a fighter locked to preorders, you'll have to preorder the game if you want to utilize the iconic soul sucker.

The game will have three different versions available for purchase: A $70 regular edition, a $110 Premium Edition, and the $250 Kollector's Edition.

Fighting game fans won't be waiting long, as Mortal Kombat 1 is slated to launch on Sep. 19, 2023, with early access on September 14 for anyone that grabs the Premium or Kollector's Editions of the game. It'll be available Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Windows Central's take

Between the imminent launch of Street Fighter 6 and now Mortal Kombat 1, this is a phenomenal year for fighting games. Every Mortal Kombat title brings something new to the table, so I'm really interested in seeing just what has been cooked up here.

That said, it is still interesting to me that NetherRealm went directly from Mortal Kombat 11 to this reboot, instead of following the established pattern and working on Injustice 3.