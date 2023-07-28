Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta dates konfirmed

What you need to know

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2023 , for Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Mortal Kombat 1 is positioned as another powerhouse release in a year stacked with incredible fighting games. With the outstanding Street Fighter 6 out now and Tekken 8 incoming, fans of virtual sparring are feasting in 2023. This Summer, NetherRealm Studios unveiled Mortal Kombat 1, its release date, and showcased gameplay for the latest entry in the fatality-filled franchise. After stellar showings, players are eager to go fists-on with their favorite kombatants. Thankfully, we now know the Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta dates.

Ed Boon of NetherRealm Studios took to social media to announce when players who've pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 1 can get a taste of the game. The Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta runs from August 18-21 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that PC players can participate in this August beta. However, pre-ordering the Premium or Kollector's editions of Mortal Kombat grants early access to the title starting on September 14, 2023.

With wild crossover characters like Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-man headed to Mortal Kombat 1, the impending launch of this highly anticipated reboot is sure to make waves in the fighting game community. Plus, there's a realistic chance the greatest character of all time, Reptile, gets added to the launch roster. For more details on Mortal Kombat 1 and additional information on accessing the beta, check out our extensive Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order guide and Mortal Kombat 1 hub page.