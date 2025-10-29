Nintendo's patent relevant to the Palworld case has been rejected by Japan's office for lacking originality — what happens next?

Nintendo’s ongoing legal campaign against Palworld developer Pocketpair has hit another roadblock. A key patent in Nintendo’s “monster capture” family, one that sits right between two patents, currently being asserted in the Tokyo District Court, has been rejected by the Japan Patent Office (JPO).



The decision cites a lack of inventive step, pointing directly to older games such as ARK, Monster Hunter 4, Craftopia, Kantai Collection, and Pokémon GO itself as examples of prior art.

For Xbox players following this saga (and especially fans who jumped into Palworld on Xbox Game Pass), this new twist adds even more weight to Pocketpair’s defense. It reinforces the argument that Palworld isn’t necessarily copying Nintendo, but rather is inspired by and builds upon decades of established game mechanics.

A tangled patent family tree

The latest report from Gamesfray breaks down the significance of this patent rejection in relation to the Pocketpair case. If you look at the official JPO patent family chart (shown above), you can see how interconnected these filings are.



The newly rejected 2024-031879 application descends from Nintendo’s 2023 filing (JP7505852), which has already been granted and is one of the patents cited in Nintendo’s lawsuit against Pocketpair. Meanwhile, patent 2024-123560 (JP7545191) branches off, another granted patent also being used in court.

That means this isn’t some irrelevant side filing; it’s literally sandwiched between two patents central to the litigation. If the JPO finds that one member of the patent family lacks originality, it raises questions about the others.

As GamesFray notes, this “sibling-parent” structure makes the 2024-031879 rejection potentially significant. The same reasoning (lack of inventive step, obviousness based on prior art) could easily apply to the related patents Nintendo is wielding in court.

Pocketpair’s fingerprints might be on the prior art submission

Could Pocketpair be behind the rejection? (Image credit: Pocketpair)

The JPO’s record shows that a third-party submission was made earlier this year, introducing prior art that led to this rejection. While the JPO doesn’t name who made it, the timing aligns with Pocketpair’s known strategy and its April 2025 court filing of similar evidence.

In fact, GamesFray’s earlier coverage revealed that Pocketpair’s legal team has already submitted an extensive list of games — from ARK and Tomb Raider to Zelda, Titanfall 2, and Rune Factory 5. All to demonstrate that Nintendo’s claimed mechanics existed long before Palworld.