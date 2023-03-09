NVIDIA GeForce NOW is getting GRID Legends, Scars Above, and six other games this week

What you need to know

NVIDIA GeForce NOW is a cloud streaming service for video games.

The service recently announced the March lineup of games coming to its library.

It's now been revealed that Scars Above and GRID Legends are also coming to the service this week.

A week ago, NVIDIA GeForce NOW revealed the March lineup of games headed to its online streaming service. Seven days later, it's been revealed that a couple of additional games will also be making their way to the cloud library this week. These NVIDIA GeForce NOW games include Scars Above and GRID Legends.

As was previously announced, six other video games have also been added to NVIDIA GeForce NOW this week. Here is a quick summary for all of the latest titles.

Scars Above

This sci-fi action adventure shooter follows Dr. Kate Ward, a scientist who was sent with her crew to investigate a strange alien structure that appeared in Earth's orbit. She and her team are members of the Sentient Contact Assessment and Response team (SCAR) — thus the title. However, the group is unexpectantly brought to an alien planet where it seems everything wants to kill them.

Players take on the role of Dr. Kate Ward who wakes up to find that she is alone on this creepy alien planet. She quickly determines to find out what happened to her crew and will have to take on the many hostile entities that she confronts along the way. Of course, players will also work on uncovering who sent the mysterious alien structure to Earth and what their plans are.

GRID Legends

Codemasters' racing game allows players to drive various vehicles around iconic locations. Players can take part in Career mode for an engaging story or they can create their own races and compete against friends or other people online. The game can handle multiplayer for up to 21 friends and even offers cross-platform play between all major gaming systems, which includes Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, and PS5.

Drive the vehicles of your dreams and take awesome pictures of your rides using the comprehensive photo mode. There's tons of fun to be had whether you're racing against the computer or against other players.

More games coming to NVIDIA GeForce NOW this week

Hotel Renovator — This casual simulator allows you to decorate hotel rooms to perfection. It's a very satisfying game. (March 7)

This casual simulator allows you to decorate hotel rooms to perfection. It's a very satisfying game. (March 7) Clash: Artifacts of Chaos — Players take on the role of Psuedo, a martial artist who discovers a silly little creature. But it turns out that he must protect his new-found friend as some very powerful people are seeking it. (March 9)

Players take on the role of Psuedo, a martial artist who discovers a silly little creature. But it turns out that he must protect his new-found friend as some very powerful people are seeking it. (March 9) Figment 2: Creed Valley — Dusty is all too aware that Nightmares have spread their influence all over the place. He must work to push them back by solving puzzles and exploring an abstract world. (March 9)

Dusty is all too aware that Nightmares have spread their influence all over the place. He must work to push them back by solving puzzles and exploring an abstract world. (March 9) Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 — Jump on a dirt bike and motor your way around the tracks in this racing game. There are plenty of different modes including Career mode, which makes for an engaging solo-player experience. (March 9)

— Jump on a dirt bike and motor your way around the tracks in this racing game. There are plenty of different modes including Career mode, which makes for an engaging solo-player experience. (March 9) Big Ambitions — Start with nothing and then build a strong business empire in New York. It's a satisfying business sim. (March 10)

— Start with nothing and then build a strong business empire in New York. It's a satisfying business sim. (March 10) Call of the Sea — A woman in the 1930s explores the abandoned island that her husband and his crew were investigating. She must solve puzzles in order to figure out what happened to her beloved and those that were with him. (March 9).