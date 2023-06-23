NVIDIA shares RTX 4060 benchmarks and hypes performance ahead of GPU launch

The NVIDIA RTX 4060 should look similar to its more powerful sibling, the RTX 4060 Ti (shown above).

What you need to know

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card will be on sale on June 29 at $299.

The graphics card sports an AI frame generation feature that makes it faster than its predecessor.

It's a great resource for gamers running on older hardware.

NVIDIA recently shared official benchmarks of its soon-to-be-released GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. As earlier reported, the entry was supposedly set to launch this month on June 29, not July as earlier expected. But now, as spotted by our sister site Tom's Hardware, the launch date is officially scheduled for June 29.

It will retail at $299, a bargain compared to its predecessor, the RTX 3060, which retailed at $329 on release. The entry also shows significant improvements and enhancements in terms of speed in comparison to its predecessor.

The GeForce RTX 4060 sports better performance than its predecessor because of its Ada Lovelace architecture, bundled up with an AI frame generation feature that makes it way faster.

The graphics card is based on AD106 GPU with 3072 CUDA cores enabled, with a peak FP32 compute throughput of 15 TFLOPS. As such, it's a great resource for gamers.

(Image credit: NVIDIA)

As highlighted by NVIDIA in the blog post, nearly 77% of gamers use a 1080p resolution or lower, at least, according to a recent survey by Steam Hardware.

"For gamers coming from a GeForce RTX 2060, performance is multiplied by an average of 2.3X across a suite of 18 games, and for GeForce GTX 1060 users, in addition to higher frame rates, they also get ray tracing and DLSS acceleration for the first time," NVIDIA added.

Per the benchmark, it's apparent that the GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card ships with better performance as compared to the RTX 3060, of course, with a significant bump from the AI-powered frame generation feature.

Additionally, gamers will be able to play most games at high FPS with maximum settings, including ray tracing on the RTX 4060. And with the DLSS 3, they can also run advanced games that sport 100 FPS comfortably.

NVIDIA has also indicated that gamers will be able to get 70% better performance of the graphics card when playing with the feature enabled. It's worth noting that it can hit this peak performance without consuming much power. Unlike its predecessor, which drew up to 170W, the 4060 consumes 110W on average.

Therefore, if you're searching for one of the best graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 4060 should be right up your alley. The benchmark has highlighted its key performance features, which closely resemble its predecessor. However, you'll now be able to access them at a lower price tag.

It'll be interesting to see how well the product performs once it goes on sale and people start incorporating it into their setup, particularly the AI frame generation feature.