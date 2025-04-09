Gamers from the United Kingdom can now experience one of SecretLab's finest chairs.

Secretlab, one of the world's leading manufacturers of gaming chairs and desks, has announced that one of its newest products, the SecretLab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition, is now available for purchase in the UK after releasing in the US in February 2025.

The regular-sized version of the SecretLab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition will cost $669 while the XL-sized version will be sold at the MSRP of $729.

UK gamers are in for a treat because the SecretLab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition is one of the finest gaming chairs we've ever reviewed for its comfy yet durable design and high-quality materials.

Here's everything UK gamers can expect to experience with the SecretLab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition.

An abridged showcase of the Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition's features (Image credit: Secretlab)

The Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition is an updated version of the SecretLab's Titan EVO chair, released in 2022. It fixes all the problems we've covered in our review of the original Titan EVO chair, while refining all of the good qualities that made it great to near perfection.

For starters, the Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition chair's seat is equipped with Secretlab NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette fabric and Secretlab NanoFoam Composite cushioning.

The Hybrid Leatherette is a soft yet resilient material that's 14x more durable than normal PU leather. It features Enhanced UV resistance to protect its rich appearance for years, and enhanced nanofibers that grant the seat extra strength, stain resistance, and abrasion resistance.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The NanoFoam Composite is a cutting-edge supportive cold-cure foam designed by Secretlab. Built by a triple-layer manufacturing process, this microfoam provides extreme comfort and pressure-relieving support for the user without compromising its foundation.

Give your back stress relief with the Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition's 4-Way L-Adapt Lumber Support System. (Image credit: Secretlab)

The Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition chair also comes with Secretlab PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Tops fitted onto Secretlab Full-Metal 4D Armrests (Heavy Duty Edition).

The Secretlab PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Tops are sculpted with high-density memory foam to provide pillow-like softness for the user, so their arms can experience optimal comfort and pressure relief.

The Secretlab Full-Metal 4D Armrests feature CloudSwap Technology with an adjustment range of 11.5cm so they can more adjust to a user's preferred height and comfort zone thanks to their upgraded flexibility.

In addition, the magnetic CloudSwap system allows you to select and swap out the armrest tops for another one of Secretlab's other materials available on its website.

Another standout feature of the Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition chair is its 4-way L-ADAPT lumbar support system. With this, you will be able to easily adjust the chair's lumbar support up, down, out and its height, tilt, and recline to suit your preferred comfort levels.

The UK is getting its hands on another great gaming chair from Secretlabs

The white variant of the Secretlab's TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition gaming chair (Image credit: Secretlab)

As someone who lives in the UK, I'm happy to see one of the best gaming chairs Secretlab has produced in recent years make its way to my home, especially since I need to replace my old gaming chair which is on its last legs.

Between the Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition and the cool Monster Hunter Wilds Titan EVO chair, 2025 is looking to be a good year for Secretlabs.

If you want the Secretlab TITAN Evo NanGen Edition, head over to Secretlab's official website to order one for yourself or your friends and family today.