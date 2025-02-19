Secretlab celebrates Monster Hunter Wilds' impending release with a themed gaming chair featuring the symbol of Arkveld

Secretlab has announced a new gaming chair called Secretlab TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Wilds Arkveld Edition to commemorate the upcoming launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. This will be Secretlab's third Monster Hunter-themed chair, and it will feature all the technical hallmarks that make their products the best gaming chairs on the market.

Here's everything you need to know about the Secretlab TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Wilds Arkveld Edition gaming chair.

Image 1 of 3 This chair will feature Velvety Microsuede material. (Image credit: Secretlab | Capcom) The symbol of Arkveld, Monster Hunter Wilds' flagship monster. (Image credit: Secretlab | Capcom) This chair will have cold-cure foam, 4-way L-ADAPT Lumbar support, and more (Image credit: Secretlab | Capcom)

The Secretlab TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Wilds Arkveld Edition is a gaming chair designed after Arkveld, the flagship monster players will face among Monster Hunter Wilds' gigantic list of monsters.

It features artistic logos, symbols, and artistic wings and chains inspired by Arkveld's design emblazoned all over the chair, a white/black/grey color scheme to match Arkveld's, and it is covered in Velvety Microsuede to match Arkveld's furry hide while feeling good to touch at the same time.

As for the chair's technical capabilities and ergonomics, it will feature Patent-pending* Cold-Cure Foam, a Proprietary sculpted pebble seat base, and 4-way L-ADAPT Lumber support.

Patent-pending* Cold-Cure Foam: This chair will be made of cold-cure foam which is formulated to be medium-firm. This feature will allow the chair to have more even weight distribution and pressure relief for the user, unlike chairs with softer foam that puts more strain on the user's muscles.

Proprietary sculpted pebble seat base: The Arkveld chair will have a Proprietary sculpted pebble seat base with gently sloping side wings. This will help guide the user toward the middle for more uniform pressure distribution while giving them more room to move. This means that you will be able to sit upright, lean to one side, or even sit cross-legged on the Arkveld chair while losing comfort.

4-way L-ADAPT Lumber support: 4-way L-ADAPT Lumber support is a dynamic lumber support system that can be customized to suit your comfort levels. The lumber system can move up, down, in, and out to tuck neatly in the natural 20-45° curvature of the user's lower back. The lumber support system also has a lattice of living hinges that can intelligently flex to the user's back as they shift between postures.

Hunt dangerous monsters while staying comfy with Secretlab's gaming chairs

Hunt comfortably for long hours on end with the Secretlab's latest Monster Hunter-themed TITAN Evo chair (Image credit: Secretlab | Capcom)

As mentioned before, Secretlabs has made Monster Hunter-themed chairs in the past as it has made high-quality chairs inspired by the game franchise's iconic monsters like Rathalos or Fatalis. This new Arkveld Edition chair looks just as sleek, comfy, and stylish as those previous chairs and will no doubt serve fans well when Monster Hunter Wilds, one of the biggest upcoming Xbox titles/upcoming PC titles of 2025, drops on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

If you wish to order the Secretlab TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Wilds Arkveld Edition chair, check the Monster Hunter Section on Secretlab's website for more information.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.