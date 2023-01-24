One of the best shooters is down to just $2.99 right now

Titanfall 2 is often considered to be one of the best shooter games ever made, with fans falling in love with its high-octane movement mechanics, snappy gunplay, and the grungy and mechanized style of its futuristic art direction. Despite the game selling poorly at launch, its passionate and dedicated fanbase has played consistently since its 2016 release. If you're looking to get in on the action yourself, now is the time to do so, as Titanfall 2 is on sale for just $2.99 on Steam until February 2. Notably, this is the game's lowest ever price, so Windows PC players looking to save shouldn't pass this amazing deal up.

Titanfall 2's premier gameplay offering is its chaotic and fast-paced multiplayer, which pits two teams of six players against each other in the battlefields of the future. On foot as a "Pilot," players can zip around the map at breakneck speeds, using movement techniques such as wall running, airstrafing, and slide hopping to get the drop on AI units as well as other Pilots. After dealing enough damage to enemies, you can then call in and control one of seven unique Titans — large mechs outfitted with heavy armor and armed to the teeth with deadly weaponry. Titans can effectively control space with their high health and damage, but their imposing presence also makes them a huge target when fighting Pilots and other Titans. Thus, good teamwork and coordination is highly effective, as both Titans and Pilots perform best when supported by one another.

Notably, Titanfall 2 also features a fantastic singleplayer campaign with excellent writing and characters. In it, you fill the shoes of Jack Cooper, a trooper for a faction named the Frontier Militia that's fighting the Interstellar Manufacturing Corporation, a group that frequently exploits colony worlds for their resources. In the story, you're sent to the alien world of Typhon and work with a Titan named BT-7274 to stop the IMC and prevent their takeover of the interstellar community. Titanfall 2 has a Frontier Defense mode (similar to Halo's Firefight) as well, giving players an opportunity to experience PvE outside of the campaign.

Overall, it's simply one of the best PC games ever made, and we recommend buying and playing it for the campaign alone. While it doesn't look like there's a Titanfall 3 coming anytime soon, Titanfall 2 will always be here, it will always be great, and we expect that its diehard community will stick around for years to come.