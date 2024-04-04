One of the most nominated games from 2019 is currently FREE for PC users, but only for a limited time

What you need to know

Epic Games Store frequently gives away free games.

This week, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Thief are free.

The Outer Worlds was nominate for 20 award, winning role-playing game of the year at the D.I.C.E. Awards.

Both are available until April 11.

Outer Worlds is a highly praised open-world RPG that offers an immersive experience through its engaging mechanics and storyline. The game follows the journey of a colonist who becomes stranded in space during their travel to the Halcyon system. Decades later, after being awakened by a peculiar scientist, the player takes control of the narrative and embarks on an exhilarating adventure.

Outer Worlds has amassed a huge following and garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike. It was nominated for four awards at the Game Awards show and won role-playing game of the year at the D.I.C.E. Awards. In total, it earned 20 nominations from various outlets. No wonder they're making a sequel!

In our review, Jez Corden awarded it an impressive 4.5/5 stars. However, the Spacer's Choice Edition launched confusingly only two years later. Initially, it faced some issues, especially on my PC. But now, it has evolved into the definitive version of Outer Worlds, offering enhanced performance and a compelling reason to upgrade.

With great pleasure, I share the exciting news that The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is now available for free on the Epic Games Store! Yes, you read that right. For the unbeatable price of zero dollars, you can now experience the game that all colonists deserve. Download the Epic Games Store and start your adventure.

On another note, Thief is also free! While I don't have nearly as many glowing things to say about Thief, I remember playing it on Xbox One and being used as a huge talking point for console wars. It launched to lukewarm reviews, earning a 67 on Metacritic.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition | <a href="https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/the-outer-worlds-spacers-choice-edition" data-link-merchant="store.epicgames.com"">Free on Epic Games Store The Outer Worlds is a little rough around the edges, similar to its ragtag crew of heroes, but that's not because it lacks heart and soul. It's a tremendous journey across an entire star system that RPG fans can't miss.

That said, I don't see any reason for players not to jump on these deals. While I realize that the Epic Games Store isn't the ideal place for many to play, it's free. If you love Big Macs, you're telling me you wouldn't eat a free one if it came in a Burger King box? Yeah, that's what I thought.

Both are free until April 11. Please pick up Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition at a minimum. It's, quite honestly, my game of the year from 2019. There's a reason it was nominated for the same at the Game Awards. You won't be disappointed.