Overwatch's next Damage Hero is Venture and you can try out their earth-shattering abilities in a free trial this weekend

What you need to know

Overwatch has released a new trailer showing off the latest Damage Hero to be added to the game.

The hero, Venture, features groundbreaking abilities that allow them to travel underground for a period of time while being invincible, among other skills.

Players can try out Venture for a limited time, starting March 28.

Season 10 of Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and it's time for a look at the upcoming Hero. Originally unveiled in a sneak peek during Blizzcon 2023, Overwatch 2's Season 10 roster addition was announced as the Damage Hero, Venture. Venture is Overwatch's first confirmed nonbinary character, with a default costume based on archaeologists and miners—both in appearance and ability. A new gameplay trailer formally introduces Venture ahead of a limited-time trial from March 28-31, when players can test the hero's abilities for themselves before the new season begins.

Venture's introduction begins with revealing their name as Sloane Cameron before revealing their role as an archaeologist and adventurer with Wayfarer Society who is in the midst of excavating an artifact when they find themselves in the middle of battle. Venture's abilities were broken down in a handy infographic posted on the Overwatch Twitter account.

The Damage Hero will be equipped with the Smart Excavator as their weapon, a massive handheld drill that fires projectiles that explode on impact with an area of effect for additional damage. For abilities, Venture can use Drill Dash to push forward and knock back enemies or burrow underground, becoming invulnerable for a short amount of time. Venture's re-entry to the battlefield from the underground is powerful enough to deal damage to surrounding foes.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Venture's passive abilities will include quick melees with increased damage and temporary shields when using other abilities. For their ultimate, players can look forward to Tectonic Shock, a burst of shockwaves that damage enemies in the surrounding area.

In a developer update from Overwatch 2, game director Aaron Keller shared that Venture would be the first Overwatch hero who would not be locked behind a battle pass. All players will be able to access Venture, and all heroes going forward, on release. Player responses to the announcement of Venture's abilities have been generally positive. Some players have expressed concerns, however, that the character's ability to become invincible coupled with temporary shields and high damage output could have a negative effect on game balance.

Players can look forward to Venture's permanent placement in the roster when Season 10 kicks off in mid-April 2024.