Acer adds Intel's latest 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' CPUs to its Predator Orion 7000 pre-built gaming desktop

What you need to know

Acer today announced that its Predator Orion 7000 pre-built gaming desktop will support Intel's new 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" processors.

Models will be configurable with up to a Core i9-13900K CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU, and 64GB of DDR5-4000 RAM.

The Predator Orion 7000 is currently available with Intel's 12th Gen CPUs and otherwise similar specs.

Acer was quick to announce on the heels of Intel's 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" CPU unveiling that its high-end Predator Orion 7000 pre-built gaming desktop PC will support the new chips. Jeff Lee, General Manager of Stationary Computing and IT Products Business at Acer, noted that "the Predator Orion 7000 continues to deliver best-in-class gameplay experiences beyond what gamers expect, and we’re excited to be among the first to bring the new CPUs to market."

Current Predator Orion 7000 models you can buy today feature Intel's 12th Gen processors. It's not clear exactly when the new 13th Gen chips will make their way into Acer's PC, but it will be sometime after the official Intel launch on October 20. Supporting hardware will remain mostly the same, with up to a NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU and 64GB of DDR5-4000MHz RAM. There's no mention of NVIDIA's new RTX 40-series GPUs so far.

All internal hardware is showcased by a transparent side panel made of tempered glass. Built-in ARGB lighting on the fans can be customized, and users will be able to overclock with ease thanks to Acer's included PredatorSense software (the same thing we used while testing the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE). The three case fans are aided by a liquid cooler for the CPU, which is ever-more important with Intel's massive performance gains for the 13th Gen chips.

The new Predator Orion 7000 models will feature Intel's Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Killer E3100 2.5GbE hookup, and tons of ports including eight USB-A, two USB-C (one using the 3.2 Gen 2x2 standard), and multiple 3.5mm audio connections.