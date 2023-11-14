Alan Wake 2, Starfield, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection get fixes with Intel Arc driver update

What you need to know

Intel released new graphics drivers for its Arc GPUs recently.

The driver updates fix several issues with Starfield, Alan Wake 2, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and World Ward Z.

Intel generally releases about two Arc driver updates per month, which helps keep its cards compatible with the latest games.

The latest Intel Arc drivers fix issues with several of the most popular PC games. Starfield, Alan Wake 2, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and World War Z all perform better following the update. The drivers started rolling out on November 13, 2023, so you should see them on your PC now.

Intel ships driver updates about once every two weeks, which helps ensure game compatibility. Intel Arc graphics are still relatively new, so it's important for the company to ship updates frequently to keep up with NVIDIA and AMD.

Here is everything that's fixed with the latest driver updates, as well as the known issues, shared by Tom's Hardware:

Intel Arc Drivers: Fixed Issues

Starfield* (DX12) may exhibit flickering color corruption in the sky during night scenes.

Alan Wake 2* (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on water and reflective surfaces.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection* (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance with the Xbox* Game Pass version.

World War Z* (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance with the Epic Games* Store version.

Intel Arc Drivers: Known Issues

Ghostrunner 2* (DX11) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Total War: PHARAOH* (DX11) may exhibit corruption after changing resolution in game on certain displays.

Starfield* (DX12) may exhibit corruption when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling. A workaround is to change the Render Resolution Scale slider value.

Dead by Daylight* (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Intel Xe Drivers: Known Issues

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ Xe + Iris™ Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.

Intel Core Processors: Known Issues