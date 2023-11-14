Get Alan Wake 2 for free when you buy these Razer accessories

Right now, you can get a copy of Alan Wake 2 when you purchase select Razer accessories. The popular title is a free gift for anyone who buys a Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, Razer Cobra Pro, Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro, BlackWidow V4 75%, or Razer Kraken V3 Pro. You'll also get free Razer Wrapping Paper if you purchase one of the select accessories.

We've reviewed most of those accessories, and Razer has a solid track record when it comes to gaming peripherals. If you're on the hunt for a new gaming mouse or keyboard, it's a no brainer to pick up some free gifts. Alan Wake 2 is a well-reviewed title and would make a lovely holiday gift for a friend or for you to keep for yourself.

Free gift with purchase | From $129.99 at Razer A limited time offer from Razer snags you a copy of Alan Wake 2 and some Razer Wrapping Paper when you purchase select accessories. Anyone who buys a Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, Razer Cobra Pro, Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro, BlackWidow V4 75%, or Razer Kraken V3 Pro can take advantage of the offer. Razer also has a variety of discounts on gaming laptops and accessories for the holidays.

Our Samuel Tolbert ran the popular game through its paces for our Alan Wake 2 review. The title earned a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5 for its wild narrative, solid third-person gameplay, killer soundtrack, and compelling puzzles. There are some technical issues with the game. While some fixes have shipped and more are on the way, you should always purchase a game for what it is rather than what it may become.

I'll leave you with Tolbert's thoughts on the game to help you decide if it's a worthy gift:

"Alan Wake 2 is raw, making it a brutal experience that shouldn't be missed by longtime Remedy fans or newcomers drawn by promises of terror. It's a story that examines what it means to be a writer and balance expectations from an audience, matched with satisfying combat that bloodily earns its place as a horror game.

Alan Wake 2 isn't flawless. In fact, it might be Remedy Entertainment's most imperfect game. Despite that, it's also my favorite title from the studio's storied history, lending weight to Alan Wake 2's ability to enrapture you every darkness-laced step of the way."

If you don't want Alan Wake 2 or some wrapping paper, or if you just want to purchase other Razer accessories and laptops at a discount, the company has a variety of deals going on for the holidays.