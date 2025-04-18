The modding team behind the extremely ambitious "Skyblivion" project wants players to know that there's room for this fan project alongside an official remaster of Bethesda Game Studios' The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion.

Skyblivion is a project that aims to build The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion as a mod using The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim's Creation Kit toolset. The project has been extremely long in the making, with the earliest work first starting back in 2012.

Skyblivion is now targeting a launch later in 2025, a release window made a hair awkward by the impending arrival of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, which recently leaked with screenshots and logos, and is reportedly set to launch as early as the week of April 21, 2025.

"We are on track for our planned release later this year. The prospect of an official remaster is exciting. Players will be the true winners, having the opportunity to experience both a community-driven reimagining and a professional version of Oblivion," the team wrote Friday in a message on Bluesky.

"We've been following the buzz surrounding an official remaster of Oblivion. As dedicated Elder Scrolls fans, we are incredibly excited by this prospect and sincerely hope the information proves accurate. The glimpses we've seen seen look fantastic, and we eagerly anticipated the possibility of experiencing a modern, professionally developed return to Cyrodiil."

The team goes on to point out that Skyblivion will only be available on PC, while the official remaster of Oblivion will be available for console players to enjoy.

"We want to emphasize that there is no need for comparisons or a sense of competition between Skyblivion and a potential official remaster. Both projects can exist and thrive together, offering unique experiences for players."

2025 is the year of Oblivion

The leaked logo for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Virtuos)

I appreciate the tone the team is taking here, and they make great points. This fan project and the official remaster can coexist, appealing to different tastes even if there's large degrees of overlap.

Personally, I'm looking forward to actually seeing the The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered announced. It doesn't seem like we'll be waiting much longer on that front, but still, the wait is rough.

Per leaked images, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. As an Xbox first-party game, it'll also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.